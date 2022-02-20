Newsletter form above footer or in footer?

Design & UX
#1

Hi there,

I am wanting to add a newsletter signup to all pages of my website and wondering where the best position would be.

I’m thinking of either having it as a full width block with centered text and input field above the footer and then another block under that for the footer, or I am thinking of having the newsletter inside the footer (with 4-5 columns) maybe on the right hand side.

What does everyone think about where the newsletter should be placed? Any suggestions would be welcomed.

Thanks!

#2

Well it depends on what the main call to action you want for your site to be. Is your main goal to build a newsletter list? If so, give it a dedicated spot above the footer. If it would be a “nice to have” feature for your visitors (eg. They are there to learn about a new game, not necessarily jump on a newsletter about it) then put it in the footer and make it discreet.

Most of the time I find just putting it in the footer is fine enough because most people visit a site for some other reason than to just get on a newsletter. However, some may see the newsletter after the fact and think “why not”.

