Newbie, love html so far, need advice on linking drive imgs to website

I am building a website using txt editor (for now at least). I have worked out how to use an img in google drive in my website, but I need to reduce the size to fit on the page and load quicker, because currently the page loads about four seconds before the image (hardly surprising, because the html is on my pc.)
Changing the img size through html won’t make the file smaller, am I right?
So I need to reduce the size of the img in drive. Or is it best practice to have images which actually are displayed on a site on the same server and etc as the html itself? This would make sense to me, and then files which are available for download like ebooks etc, could be kept on drive.
Any advice definitely welcome.
Robin
Hello Robin!
You are correct when you say that it is best to have the images on the same server.
You are also correct when you say that resizing the image in HTML does not make a difference (This is because the browser renders HTML, not the server).
I also recommend that get a code editor meant for web development. Sublime text is free, and is amazing.