Nested DIV's

I am trying to nest these containers so that I ended up with a div containing “AAA” on the same line but having some trouble doing it. How would I fix it so AAA is on the same line?
margin-top the “left” box?
That just pushes it down but doesn’t move the div (red and yellow) to the right. I want to have something like this
<div class="left">AAA</div>
<div id="my_container">
<div class="container">
#my_container {
border: green 3px solid;
width: 50%;
display: inline-block;
}
.left {
border: solid 1px red;
background-color:yellow;
width: 100px;
display: inline-block;
}
It didn’t work for me. This is what I got
This is the full code here https://jsfiddle.net/ue32qhs4/4/
Why not use flex?
#my_container {
border: green 3px solid;
width: 50%;
/* add these two lines */
display:flex;
flex-direction: row;
}
.left {
border: solid 1px red;
background-color:yellow;
width: 100px;
}
.container {
background-color: #FDBF57;
border-radius: 15px;
border: red 2px solid;
margin: 1px;
flex-grow: 1; /* add this to fill remaining space */
}
Well i’m slightly confused by his pictures…
Is the intent to have the green box around the red/yellow one? or beside it?