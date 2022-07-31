Need to edit code for email

Hello,
I need help adding more space between the circled section in the photo (at the b. I had to get rid of some of the code from the bottom
<body style="height: 100%;margin: 0;padding: 0;width: 100%;-ms-text-size-adjust: 100%;-webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%;">
<!--*|IF:MC_PREVIEW_TEXT|*-->
<!--[if !gte mso 9]><!----><span class="mcnPreviewText" style="display:none; font-size:0px; line-height:0px; max-height:0px; max-width:0px; opacity:0; overflow:hidden; visibility:hidden; mso-hide:all;">*|MC_PREVIEW_TEXT|*</span><!--<![endif]-->
<!--*|END:IF|*-->
<center>
<table align="center" border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" height="100%" width="100%" id="bodyTable" style="border-collapse: collapse;mso-table-lspace: 0pt;mso-table-rspace: 0pt;-ms-text-size-adjust: 100%;-webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%;height: 100%;margin: 0;padding: 0;width: 100%;">
<tr>
<td align="center" valign="top" id="bodyCell" style="mso-line-height-rule: exactly;-ms-text-size-adjust: 100%;-webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%;height: 100%;margin: 0;padding: 0;width: 100%;">
<!-- BEGIN TEMPLATE // -->
<table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" width="100%" style="border-collapse: collapse;mso-table-lspace: 0pt;mso-table-rspace: 0pt;-ms-text-size-adjust: 100%;-webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%;">
<tr>
<td align="center" valign="top" id="templateHeader" data-template-container="" style="background:#ffffff none no-repeat center/cover;mso-line-height-rule: exactly;-ms-text-size-adjust: 100%;-webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%;background-color: #ffffff;background-image: none;background-repeat: no-repeat;background-position: center;background-size: cover;border-top: 0;border-bottom: 0;padding-top: 54px;padding-bottom: 54px;">
<!--[if (gte mso 9)|(IE)]>
<table align="center" border="0" cellspacing="0" cellpadding="0" width="600" style="width:600px;">
<tr>
<td align="center" valign="top" width="600" style="width:600px;">
<![endif]-->
<table align="center" border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" width="100%" class="templateContainer" style="border-collapse: collapse;mso-table-lspace: 0pt;mso-table-rspace: 0pt;-ms-text-size-adjust: 100%;-webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%;max-width: 600px !important;">
<tr>
<td valign="top" class="headerContainer" style="background:#transparent none no-repeat center/cover;mso-line-height-rule: exactly;-ms-text-size-adjust: 100%;-webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%;background-color: #transparent;background-image: none;background-repeat: no-repeat;background-position: center;background-size: cover;border-top: 0;border-bottom: 0;padding-top: 0;padding-bottom: 0;"><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" width="100%" class="mcnTextBlock" style="min-width: 100%;border-collapse: collapse;mso-table-lspace: 0pt;mso-table-rspace: 0pt;-ms-text-size-adjust: 100%;-webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%;">
<tbody class="mcnTextBlockOuter">
<tr>
<td valign="top" class="mcnTextBlockInner" style="padding-top: 9px;mso-line-height-rule: exactly;-ms-text-size-adjust: 100%;-webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%;">
<!--[if mso]>
<table align="left" border="0" cellspacing="0" cellpadding="0" width="100%" style="width:100%;">
<tr>
<![endif]-->
<!--[if mso]>
<td valign="top" width="600" style="width:600px;">
<![endif]-->
<table align="left" border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" style="max-width: 100%;min-width: 100%;border-collapse: collapse;mso-table-lspace: 0pt;mso-table-rspace: 0pt;-ms-text-size-adjust: 100%;-webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%;" width="100%" class="mcnTextContentContainer">
<tbody><tr>
<td valign="top" class="mcnTextContent" style="padding-top: 0;padding-right: 18px;padding-bottom: 9px;padding-left: 18px;mso-line-height-rule: exactly;-ms-text-size-adjust: 100%;-webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%;word-break: break-word;color: #757575;font-family: Helvetica;font-size: 16px;line-height: 150%;text-align: left;">
<div style="text-align: center;"><a href="https://www.borchers.com/" target="_blank" style="mso-line-height-rule: exactly;-ms-text-size-adjust: 100%;-webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%;color: #eb3300;font-weight: normal;text-decoration: underline;"><img data-file-id="6150262" height="36" src="https://mcusercontent.com/a38f8e80cc0d5fbd2566df91a/images/4314a5d8-d005-a99d-de27-631b2085435a.png" style="border: 0px;width: 130px;height: 36px;margin: 0px;outline: none;text-decoration: none;-ms-interpolation-mode: bicubic;" width="130"></a></div>
</td>
</tr>
</tbody></table>
<!--[if mso]>
</td>
<![endif]-->
<!--[if mso]>
</tr>
</table>
<![endif]-->
</td>
</tr>
</tbody>
</table><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" width="100%" class="mcnTextBlock" style="min-width: 100%;border-collapse: collapse;mso-table-lspace: 0pt;mso-table-rspace: 0pt;-ms-text-size-adjust: 100%;-webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%;">
<tbody class="mcnTextBlockOuter">
<tr>
<td valign="top" class="mcnTextBlockInner" style="padding-top: 9px;mso-line-height-rule: exactly;-ms-text-size-adjust: 100%;-webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%;">
<!--[if mso]>
<table align="left" border="0" cellspacing="0" cellpadding="0" width="100%" style="width:100%;">
<tr>
<![endif]-->
<!--[if mso]>
<td valign="top" width="600" style="width:600px;">
<![endif]-->
<table align="left" border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" style="max-width: 100%;min-width: 100%;border-collapse: collapse;mso-table-lspace: 0pt;mso-table-rspace: 0pt;-ms-text-size-adjust: 100%;-webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%;" width="100%" class="mcnTextContentContainer">
<tbody><tr>
<td valign="top" class="mcnTextContent" style="padding: 0px 18px 9px;line-height: 125%;mso-line-height-rule: exactly;-ms-text-size-adjust: 100%;-webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%;word-break: break-word;color: #757575;font-family: Helvetica;font-size: 16px;text-align: left;">
Thank you for visiting us 
at the 2022 Coatings Trends & Technologies Show
<span style="font-size:19px"><span style="color:#eb3300"><strong><span style="font-family:trebuchet ms,lucida grande,lucida sans unicode,lucida sans,tahoma,sans-serif">at the 2022 Coatings Trends & Technologies Show</span></strong></span></span><br>
</div>
</td>
</tr>
</tbody></table>
<!--[if mso]>
</td>
<![endif]-->
<!--[if mso]>
</tr>
</table>
<![endif]-->
</td>
</tr>
</tbody>
</table><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" width="100%" class="mcnTextBlock" style="min-width: 100%;border-collapse: collapse;mso-table-lspace: 0pt;mso-table-rspace: 0pt;-ms-text-size-adjust: 100%;-webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%;">
<tbody class="mcnTextBlockOuter">
<tr>
<td valign="top" class="mcnTextBlockInner" style="padding-top: 9px;mso-line-height-rule: exactly;-ms-text-size-adjust: 100%;-webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%;">
<!--[if mso]>
<table align="left" border="0" cellspacing="0" cellpadding="0" width="100%" style="width:100%;">
<tr>
<![endif]-->
<!--[if mso]>
<td valign="top" width="600" style="width:600px;">
<![endif]-->
<table align="left" border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" style="max-width: 100%;min-width: 100%;border-collapse: collapse;mso-table-lspace: 0pt;mso-table-rspace: 0pt;-ms-text-size-adjust: 100%;-webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%;" width="100%" class="mcnTextContentContainer">
<tbody><tr>
<td valign="top" class="mcnTextContent" style="padding-top: 0;padding-right: 18px;padding-bottom: 9px;padding-left: 18px;mso-line-height-rule: exactly;-ms-text-size-adjust: 100%;-webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%;word-break: break-word;color: #757575;font-family: Helvetica;font-size: 16px;line-height: 150%;text-align: left;">
Learn more about the additives we highlighted and presented on:
</td>
</tr>
</tbody></table>
<!--[if mso]>
</td>
<![endif]-->
<!--[if mso]>
</tr>
</table>
<![endif]-->
</td>
</tr>
</tbody>
</table><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" width="100%" class="mcnDividerBlock" style="min-width: 100%;border-collapse: collapse;mso-table-lspace: 0pt;mso-table-rspace: 0pt;-ms-text-size-adjust: 100%;-webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%;table-layout: fixed !important;">
<tbody class="mcnDividerBlockOuter">
<tr>
<td class="mcnDividerBlockInner" style="min-width: 100%;padding: 18px;mso-line-height-rule: exactly;-ms-text-size-adjust: 100%;-webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%;">
<table class="mcnDividerContent" border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" width="100%" style="min-width: 100%;border-top: 2px solid #EAEAEA;border-collapse: collapse;mso-table-lspace: 0pt;mso-table-rspace: 0pt;-ms-text-size-adjust: 100%;-webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%;">
<tbody><tr>
<td style="mso-line-height-rule: exactly;-ms-text-size-adjust: 100%;-webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%;">
<span></span>
</td>
</tr>
</tbody></table>
<!--
<td class="mcnDividerBlockInner" style="padding: 18px;">
<hr class="mcnDividerContent" style="border-bottom-color:none; border-left-color:none; border-right-color:none; border-bottom-width:0; border-left-width:0; border-right-width:0; margin-top:0; margin-right:0; margin-bottom:0; margin-left:0;" />
-->
</td>
</tr>
</tbody>
</table><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" width="100%" class="mcnCaptionBlock" style="border-collapse: collapse;mso-table-lspace: 0pt;mso-table-rspace: 0pt;-ms-text-size-adjust: 100%;-webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%;">
<tbody class="mcnCaptionBlockOuter">
<tr>
<td class="mcnCaptionBlockInner" valign="top" style="padding: 9px;mso-line-height-rule: exactly;-ms-text-size-adjust: 100%;-webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%;">
<table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" class="mcnCaptionLeftContentOuter" width="100%" style="border-collapse: collapse;mso-table-lspace: 0pt;mso-table-rspace: 0pt;-ms-text-size-adjust: 100%;-webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%;">
<tbody><tr>
<td valign="top" class="mcnCaptionLeftContentInner" style="padding: 0 9px;mso-line-height-rule: exactly;-ms-text-size-adjust: 100%;-webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%;">
<table align="right" border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" class="mcnCaptionLeftImageContentContainer" width="264" style="border-collapse: collapse;mso-table-lspace: 0pt;mso-table-rspace: 0pt;-ms-text-size-adjust: 100%;-webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%;">
<tbody><tr>
<td class="mcnCaptionLeftImageContent" align="center" valign="top" style="mso-line-height-rule: exactly;-ms-text-size-adjust: 100%;-webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%;">
<a href="https://www.borchers.com/products/category/high-performance-catalysts/" title="" class="" target="_blank" style="mso-line-height-rule: exactly;-ms-text-size-adjust: 100%;-webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%;">
<img alt="" src="https://mcusercontent.com/a38f8e80cc0d5fbd2566df91a/images/d2f8f9b5-1d0a-48cb-131c-33d5ceca00ba.png" width="264" style="max-width: 582px;border: 0;height: auto;outline: none;text-decoration: none;-ms-interpolation-mode: bicubic;vertical-align: bottom;" class="mcnImage">
</a>
</td>
</tr>
</tbody></table>
<table class="mcnCaptionLeftTextContentContainer" align="left" border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" width="264" style="border-collapse: collapse;mso-table-lspace: 0pt;mso-table-rspace: 0pt;-ms-text-size-adjust: 100%;-webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%;">
<tbody><tr>
<td valign="top" class="mcnTextContent" style="mso-line-height-rule: exactly;-ms-text-size-adjust: 100%;-webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%;word-break: break-word;color: #757575;font-family: Helvetica;font-size: 16px;line-height: 150%;text-align: left;">
Performance impacts of high-performance cobalt-free catalysts across multiple alkyd coating applications
If you missed our presentation, or want to receive more info, visit our high-performance catalyst page to learn how high-performance catalysts improve performance attributes beyond dry times compared to cobalt carboxylates.
</td>
</tr>
</tbody></table>
</td>
</tr>
</tbody></table>
</td>
</tr>
</tbody>
</table><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" width="100%" class="mcnDividerBlock" style="min-width: 100%;border-collapse: collapse;mso-table-lspace: 0pt;mso-table-rspace: 0pt;-ms-text-size-adjust: 100%;-webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%;table-layout: fixed !important;">
<tbody class="mcnDividerBlockOuter">
<tr>
<td class="mcnDividerBlockInner" style="min-width: 100%;padding: 18px;mso-line-height-rule: exactly;-ms-text-size-adjust: 100%;-webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%;">
<table class="mcnDividerContent" border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" width="100%" style="min-width: 100%;border-top: 2px solid #EAEAEA;border-collapse: collapse;mso-table-lspace: 0pt;mso-table-rspace: 0pt;-ms-text-size-adjust: 100%;-webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%;">
<tbody><tr>
<td style="mso-line-height-rule: exactly;-ms-text-size-adjust: 100%;-webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%;">
<span></span>
</td>
</tr>
</tbody></table>
<!--
<td class="mcnDividerBlockInner" style="padding: 18px;">
<hr class="mcnDividerContent" style="border-bottom-color:none; border-left-color:none; border-right-color:none; border-bottom-width:0; border-left-width:0; border-right-width:0; margin-top:0; margin-right:0; margin-bottom:0; margin-left:0;" />
-->
</td>
</tr>
</tbody>
</table><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" width="100%" class="mcnCaptionBlock" style="border-collapse: collapse;mso-table-lspace: 0pt;mso-table-rspace: 0pt;-ms-text-size-adjust: 100%;-webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%;">
<tbody class="mcnCaptionBlockOuter">
<tr>
<td class="mcnCaptionBlockInner" valign="top" style="padding: 9px;mso-line-height-rule: exactly;-ms-text-size-adjust: 100%;-webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%;">
<table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" class="mcnCaptionRightContentOuter" width="100%" style="border-collapse: collapse;mso-table-lspace: 0pt;mso-table-rspace: 0pt;-ms-text-size-adjust: 100%;-webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%;">
<tbody><tr>
<td valign="top" class="mcnCaptionRightContentInner" style="padding: 0 9px;mso-line-height-rule: exactly;-ms-text-size-adjust: 100%;-webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%;">
<table align="left" border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" class="mcnCaptionRightImageContentContainer" width="264" style="border-collapse: collapse;mso-table-lspace: 0pt;mso-table-rspace: 0pt;-ms-text-size-adjust: 100%;-webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%;">
<tbody><tr>
<td class="mcnCaptionRightImageContent" align="center" valign="top" style="mso-line-height-rule: exactly;-ms-text-size-adjust: 100%;-webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%;">
<a href="https://www.borchers.com/meko-free/" title="" class="" target="_blank" style="mso-line-height-rule: exactly;-ms-text-size-adjust: 100%;-webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%;">
<img alt="" src="https://mcusercontent.com/a38f8e80cc0d5fbd2566df91a/images/6afef8b4-4c4f-04a4-1230-1d8357a804bf.png" width="264" style="max-width: 760px;border: 0;height: auto;outline: none;text-decoration: none;-ms-interpolation-mode: bicubic;vertical-align: bottom;" class="mcnImage">
</a>
</td>
</tr>
</tbody></table>
<table class="mcnCaptionRightTextContentContainer" align="right" border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" width="264" style="border-collapse: collapse;mso-table-lspace: 0pt;mso-table-rspace: 0pt;-ms-text-size-adjust: 100%;-webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%;">
<tbody><tr>
<td valign="top" class="mcnTextContent" style="text-align: left;mso-line-height-rule: exactly;-ms-text-size-adjust: 100%;-webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%;word-break: break-word;color: #757575;font-family: Helvetica;font-size: 16px;line-height: 150%;">
Sustainably prevent skinning without sacrificing performance with MEKO alternatives
Our experts also discussed how MEKO-free anti-skins effectively prevent skinning and balance good dry times in alkyd coatings while meeting new global regulatory requirements. Visit our MEKO-free product page for more information.
</td>
</tr>
</tbody></table>
</td>
</tr>
</tbody></table>
</td>
</tr>
</tbody>
</table><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" width="100%" class="mcnDividerBlock" style="min-width: 100%;border-collapse: collapse;mso-table-lspace: 0pt;mso-table-rspace: 0pt;-ms-text-size-adjust: 100%;-webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%;table-layout: fixed !important;">
<tbody class="mcnDividerBlockOuter">
<tr>
<td class="mcnDividerBlockInner" style="min-width: 100%;padding: 18px;mso-line-height-rule: exactly;-ms-text-size-adjust: 100%;-webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%;">
<table class="mcnDividerContent" border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" width="100%" style="min-width: 100%;border-top: 2px solid #EAEAEA;border-collapse: collapse;mso-table-lspace: 0pt;mso-table-rspace: 0pt;-ms-text-size-adjust: 100%;-webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%;">
<tbody><tr>
<td style="mso-line-height-rule: exactly;-ms-text-size-adjust: 100%;-webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%;">
<span></span>
</td>
</tr>
</tbody></table>
<!--
<td class="mcnDividerBlockInner" style="padding: 18px;">
<hr class="mcnDividerContent" style="border-bottom-color:none; border-left-color:none; border-right-color:none; border-bottom-width:0; border-left-width:0; border-right-width:0; margin-top:0; margin-right:0; margin-bottom:0; margin-left:0;" />
-->
</td>
</tr>
</tbody>
</table><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" width="100%" class="mcnTextBlock" style="min-width: 100%;border-collapse: collapse;mso-table-lspace: 0pt;mso-table-rspace: 0pt;-ms-text-size-adjust: 100%;-webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%;">