I need to create a website that will just have a link to about 100 short articles that I’ve written (no copyright issues). Basically main page which will have a short description of each article. There will be a link for each article, and a ‘contact’ email. That’s it.

What would be the simplest way to do that? It will have a unique domain name. But I don’t know what would be a simple service to do this. And of course I want to keep the cost down.

Thanks!

Don