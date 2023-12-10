Need help with renewing SSL certificate on custom port

Can someone please, please help me to fix my issue with enabling SSL.

I installed Azuracast (radiopanel) for almost 1 year ago, and all worked great.

I’m not sure whats happend the last month, cause i have issues with creating new SSL-certs.

Azuracast is installed on an own server, (behind port 8443).

I have a separate server from before which already uses ports 80 and 443 for websites etc. Therefore I am forced to use a custom port for Azuracast.

Again, everything worked fine from the start, don’t ask me how.

But now the radio stream does not work, due to no SSL certificate.

I get the following error when I try to create a new certificate in the Azuracast panel:

Challenge validation failed: IP HERE: Invalid response from https://MY-DOMAIN/.well-known/acme-challenge/xYQP7DEJ-85ao70juwq7jtAXjXUE4e0dMZRhFltBuSE: 404 (urn:ietf:params:acme:error:unauthorized) at /var/azuracast/www/vendor/skoerfgen/acmecert/src/ACMEv2.php:145)"}