Need help with mysqli insert

PHP
1

Hi, I hopd someone will advise me as to where I’m going astray here. I’m trying to insert using PHP
mysqli, using a form locally (. Following is
the code for the form (is the form flawed?) followed by the code for the insert.
I have tried following several online examples with no success.

the code for the form:

.highlight { BACKGROUND: #ff6699 } .text { COLOR: #ffffff } .both { BACKGROUND: black; COLOR: white } INPUT.bgyellow { BACKGROUND-COLOR: yellow } Waiting/transfers List input form

Entrytype:


appl:
date:
time:
tenant:
racegend:
ethnicity:
laborhsg:
displ:
incomelevel:
brneeded:
moveindate:
removaldate:
code:
comments:


----------------------------------------------------------------- the code for insert: <?php $servername = "localhost"; $username = "root"; $password = ""; $dbname = "homedb";

// Create connection
$conn = mysqli_connect($servername, $username, $password, $dbname);

// Check connection
if (!$conn) {
die("Connection failed: " . mysqli_connect_error());
}

 $entrytype = $_POST['entrytype'];
 $appl = $_POST['appl'];
 $date = $_POST['date'];
 $time = $_POST['time'];
 $tenant = $_POST['tenant'];
 $racegend = $_POST['racegend'];
 $ethnicity = $_POST['ethnicity'];
 $displ = $_POST['displ'];
 $compday = $_POST['compday'];
 $compmoyr = $_POST['compmoyr'];
 $incomelevel = $_POST['incomelevel'];
 $brneeded = $_POST['brneeded'];
 $moveindate = $_POST['moveindate'];
 $removaldate = $_POST['removaldate'];
 $code = $_POST['code'];
 $comments = $_POST['comments'];
 $sql = "INSERT INTO waittbl (entrytype, appl, date, time, tenant, racegend, ethnicity, displ,

compday, compmoyr, incomelevel, brneeded, moveindate, removaldate, code, comments)
VALUES (‘$entrytype’,‘$appl’,‘$date’,‘$time’,‘$tenant’,‘$racegend’,‘$ethnicity’,‘$displ’,
‘$compday’,‘$compmoyr’,‘$incomelevel’,‘$brneeded’,‘$moveindate’,‘$removaldate’,‘$code’,‘$comments’)";
if (mysqli_query($conn, $sql)) {
echo “New record created successfully”.‘
’;
} else {
echo "Error: " . $sql. “
” . mysqli_error($conn);
}
}
?>

