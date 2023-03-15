Need help with mysqli insert

Hi, I hopd someone will advise me as to where I’m going astray here. I’m trying to insert using PHP
mysqli, using a form locally (. Following is
the code for the form (is the form flawed?) followed by the code for the insert.
I have tried following several online examples with no success.
the code for the form:.highlight { BACKGROUND: #ff6699 } .text { COLOR: #ffffff } .both { BACKGROUND: black; COLOR: white } INPUT.bgyellow { BACKGROUND-COLOR: yellow } Waiting/transfers List input form
Entrytype:
appl:
date:
time:
tenant:
racegend:
ethnicity:
laborhsg:
displ:
incomelevel:
brneeded:
moveindate:
removaldate:
code:
comments:
----------------------------------------------------------------- the code for insert: <?php $servername = "localhost"; $username = "root"; $password = ""; $dbname = "homedb";
// Create connection
$conn = mysqli_connect($servername, $username, $password, $dbname);
// Check connection
if (!$conn) {
die("Connection failed: " . mysqli_connect_error());
}
$entrytype = $_POST['entrytype'];
$appl = $_POST['appl'];
$date = $_POST['date'];
$time = $_POST['time'];
$tenant = $_POST['tenant'];
$racegend = $_POST['racegend'];
$ethnicity = $_POST['ethnicity'];
$displ = $_POST['displ'];
$compday = $_POST['compday'];
$compmoyr = $_POST['compmoyr'];
$incomelevel = $_POST['incomelevel'];
$brneeded = $_POST['brneeded'];
$moveindate = $_POST['moveindate'];
$removaldate = $_POST['removaldate'];
$code = $_POST['code'];
$comments = $_POST['comments'];
$sql = "INSERT INTO waittbl (entrytype, appl, date, time, tenant, racegend, ethnicity, displ,
compday, compmoyr, incomelevel, brneeded, moveindate, removaldate, code, comments)
VALUES (‘$entrytype’,‘$appl’,‘$date’,‘$time’,‘$tenant’,‘$racegend’,‘$ethnicity’,‘$displ’,
‘$compday’,‘$compmoyr’,‘$incomelevel’,‘$brneeded’,‘$moveindate’,‘$removaldate’,‘$code’,‘$comments’)";
if (mysqli_query($conn, $sql)) {
echo “New record created successfully”.‘
’;
} else {
echo "Error: " . $sql. “
” . mysqli_error($conn);
}
}
?>
