Need help with mysqli insert

the code for the form:

Entrytype:



W T

appl:

date:

time:

tenant:

racegend: White female Black female Asian female Indian female Hawaiian female White male Black male Asian male Indian male Hawaiian male

ethnicity: Y N

laborhsg: N X

displ: X N

incomelevel: verylow low medium

brneeded: 1 2 3

moveindate:

removaldate:

code:

comments:





----------------------------------------------------------------- the code for insert: <?php $servername = "localhost"; $username = "root"; $password = ""; $dbname = "homedb";

// Create connection

$conn = mysqli_connect($servername, $username, $password, $dbname);

// Check connection

if (!$conn) {

die("Connection failed: " . mysqli_connect_error());

}