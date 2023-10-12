Need help with BBEdit/Mac

Hi,

Been using TextWrangler /BBEdit for coding since battle of Hastings. Hence, I’m old school and have never liked code where lines are tabbed with various number of tabs in eternity. To me, it’s messy.

Previous versions of BBEdit had this feature: select all code and hit a short code and all tabs goes away. All lines aligned left as I like.

Now using BBEdit 12.6.7 (still on Mac), and for the life of me, I can’t find the same feature. I also see that documents nowadays often uses spaces instead of tabs to push a line.

Can someone please shed some light on this and provide a suggestion? Would be fantastic!

Cheers,