Need Help on RegEx

Hi,

I have a text containing magic tokens like

This is an @@@CHECKVALUE_MIN_FROM_TOLERANCE_2_1@@@ text text to show my problem with @@@CHECKVALUE_MIN_FROM_TOLERANCE_12_1@@@ token.

Now I need a Regex which will return all these magic token in the text.

CHECKVALUE_M.._FROM_TOLERANCE_._. or CHECKVALUE_M.._FROM_TOLERANCE_[0-9]_.

works for all tokens with numbers not longer then 1 digit. So the first token will be found.

What is the solution to get both token?