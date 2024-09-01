Need Help on RegEx

Hi,
I have a text containing magic tokens like
This is an @@@CHECKVALUE_MIN_FROM_TOLERANCE_2_1@@@ text text to show my
problem with @@@CHECKVALUE_MIN_FROM_TOLERANCE_12_1@@@ token.
Now I need a Regex which will return all these magic token in the text.
CHECKVALUE_M.._FROM_TOLERANCE_._. or
CHECKVALUE_M.._FROM_TOLERANCE_[0-9]_.
works for all tokens with numbers not longer then 1 digit. So the first token will be found.
What is the solution to get both token?
Just found it
CHECKVALUE_M.._FROM_TOLERANCE_\d+_.
As long as the second value cant be a 10+, sure.
It probably is better to use
. only when necessary, but it works.
rpkamp
4
Why
M..? If it can match MIN and MAX I would use
(MIN|MAX) to avoid it matching random crap that happens to be three chars long and starts with an M.
Also, I would replace the last dot with
\d to make it only match numbers (or indeed as @m_hutley pointed out
d+ if numbers above 9 are possible).