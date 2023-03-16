Need help in My Javascript Project?

Let me brief about my Project

The project is I have created a chrome extension IN html,Css and Javascript that exports the cookie and also imports the cookie locally…Suppose there are two different computers and I just exported the cookie of xyz.com and send it to other computer and import that cookie so I can login the xyz.com without password but there is a lot of hassle here to give the cookies to another person.to Tackle this What I need to setup a Server When a use login into my extension he can exports his browser cookies to the server and the server will store it and Whenever the second persons needs it He Can import cookies to his Browser.So Can anyone help me to setup this thing ?