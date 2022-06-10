Need Code For A Unique Grid / Table Of Squares

Hi all,

I’m looking to build a page, if it’s possible, with these attributes:

-A grid / table of square images that’s responsive to screen width

-An ODD number of columns only, depending on screen width: 3, 5, and 7

-For narrow screens (mobile) it does a minimum of 3 columns (like Instagram), for laptop screens it goes up to 5 columns, and for desktop monitors/wide screens it goes up to 7 columns max

-The image slots always stay the same size as each other regardless of image size and stay square even if I add a rectangular image