Need Assistance to read and write NTFS drives on macOS Sonoma

As the work required, I’ve recently made the switch from Windows 8 to macOS Sonoma, and while I’m loving the new experience, I’ve encountered a hurdle. I need assistance with reading and writing NTFS drives on my Mac running macOS Sonoma. After some research, I came across a few third-party tools that seem promising for this task, like iBoysoft NTFS for Mac, Paragon NTFS for Mac, or Tuxera NTFS for Mac, etc.

If anyone has experience with these tools or can recommend other solutions, I’d greatly appreciate your insights. The goal is to find a reliable way to work with NTFS drives on macOS Sonoma.

