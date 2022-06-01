Need advice/tips on auth process

Hi. Suppose the following scenario where I have an eBook sold on Amazon or any other venue. Once a copy of the eBook is sold I need to grant the buyer an access to a web page/app that is accessible only to users who bought the eBook. I believe, once a copy is sold I receive a notification from Amazon that the eBook was sold, but there’s no relation between that transaction and granting access to a protected site. What would be the possible solutions to accomplish this task? Thanks in advance for sharing your ideas.