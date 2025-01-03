Need access for different account roles on a php page

I have two different user roles, one is Member and the other is Secretary and I need to be able to allow access to a php page if either Member or Secretary is logged in. I originally had the code below which worked if a Member role was logged in

<?php session_start(); // If the user is not logged in redirect to the login page... if(!isset($_SESSION["account_loggedin"]) || $_SESSION["account_loggedin"] !== true || $_SESSION["account_role"] != 'Member') { include('includes/baseurl.php'); $title = "Show Diary - The British Rabbit Council"; $pgDesc=""; include ( 'includes/header.php' ); ?>

I added the Secretary role to the code but it won’t allow me to access the page, I think it’s because I’m not logged in as a Member role and am logging as the Secretary role but I need access to the php page if I am logged in as either Member or Secretary

The current code I have is below

<?php session_start(); // If the user is not logged in redirect to the login page... if(!isset($_SESSION["account_loggedin"]) || $_SESSION["account_loggedin"] !== true || $_SESSION["account_role"] != 'Member' || $_SESSION["account_role"] != 'Secretary') { include('includes/baseurl.php'); $title = "Show Diary - The British Rabbit Council"; $pgDesc=""; include ( 'includes/header.php' ); ?>

Can anyone help please, thank you in advance