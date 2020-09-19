Navigate focus by setting tabindexes

JavaScript
#17

Right now it seems that we’re trying to build a platypus from descriptions of different types of creatures.

It would be really helpful to get a full description of what is wanted.

3 Likes
#18

Well I was just reading all the different codes, haven’t tried them yet, but as for a description, what I have is three input boxes “bed”, as in post #12 to validate when the user enters data;it will either be right or wrong (check, if right or x if wrong). If check,there will be a message displayed .There will be more input words to validate besides “bed”.
In your post#13…values.join…===bed
Do you need this statement for each word? Hope this makes sense😀

#19

Three input boxes each with a letter in it, a sample word of “bed” which is three letters, so one letter per box, which is why the auto-advance to the next box.

Each box contains no more than a single letter. That is the shape of my elephant.

#20

Going with @Paul_Wilkins’ solution you might define a list of valid words, and check if the joined values are in that list:

const WORDS = ['foo', 'bar', 'baz']

// ...
document.querySelector('#result').innerHTML = (
  WORDS.includes(values.join('')) ? '✅' : '❌'
)

Another possibility would be to define a pattern on a parent fieldset as a data attribute, mimicking the pattern constraint validtation so that you don’t have to maintain a hard-coded list of valid words in your JS:

CSS

.error {
  display: none;
}

.invalid {
  border: 1px solid red;
}

.invalid .error {
  display: block;
}

HTML

<fieldset data-pattern="foo|bar|baz">
  <input type="text" maxlength="1" class="auto-focus-next">
  <input type="text" maxlength="1" class="auto-focus-next">
  <input type="text" maxlength="1" class="auto-focus-next">
  <p class="error">pattern mismatch</p>
</fieldset>

JS

function validatePattern (event) {
  const fieldset = event.currentTarget
  const pattern = new RegExp(fieldset.dataset.pattern)

  const value = Array.from(
    fieldset.elements,
    element => element.value
  ).join('')

  fieldset.classList.toggle(
    'invalid',
    !pattern.test(value)
  )
}

document
  .querySelectorAll('[data-pattern]')
  .forEach(element => {
    element.addEventListener('change', validatePattern)
  })
#21

Thanks

#22

This worked good.
What if word was wrong and you got an “x”, how would you backspace to correct spelling?
Thanks

#23

You could monitor for the backspace key and other editing keys (such as arrows, or delete) and take appropriate action there.

I recently did quite a long series on doing just that with moving around crossword cells, that you might find instructive.

2 Likes
#24

You mean add an event listener?

#25

It’s not just an event listener. If you went to look at that article I posted, you’ll find that navigating from one cell to another and using JavaScript to control things like backspace and delete is very complex , much more complex than I think you would want to do yourself.

#26

Ok you’re right

#27

Is there any way to combine the code(js fiddle) in post13 with the Improving CSS Crossword and still work? I have been trying to combine these to achieve an added feature to the xword.
Thanks

#28

Possibly with an awfully large amount of work. I am not willing to work that hard, but the needed resources are available for anyone to help with.

#29

Ok
Thanks

#30

Did you post to another thread?
Thanks

#31

No, I won’t be doing it. Someone else that comes along can help with that.

#32

Thanks

#34

Can you have 2 classes in html, auto-focus and small input?
Thanks

#35

Sure…

1 Like
#36

Why doesn’t this work? to autofocus to next input

The class clue-box is a stylized box done with CSS

#37

This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.