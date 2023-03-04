Navbar moves outside container, WHY?

Hello there,

I’ve been studying html and css in the past few months as a hobby. I’m still pretty much a noob so I currently don’t have the basic skills to reverse-engineer my problems. I think the solution to my problem should be rather easy, I have however not been able to fix. I have googled for multiple hours over the past days, changed a lot but have not found a elegant solution.

I do have a background in engineering and mathematics and are quite familiar with building engineering models in python but i have however failed to grasp the logic behind css and the use of multiple flexboxes.

Okay, here’s my problem. I hope someone here is willing to help me out.

I’m designing a simple website, it has very little content so I would like to design it in such a way that all content is displayed in the available screen of the user, I would like the nav bar to be always to have the same height as the webpage. However I am struggling to keep the navbar that size.

I’m looking for the four divs that contain both an image and a word to take up 25% of the height of the webpage and that the with of the bar is calculated using flexboxes as a result of the images to be square.

Here you can see my problem:



My html can be found here, and my css here.

Can anyone help me with what I’m missing ?

General tips are also welcome!