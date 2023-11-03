"Natural" page turning software

I need a website. Knowledge level very low. As the components are essentially the pages of a book, I’m looking at doing the website using some flip book type of technology. I imagine there are variations from one software to another. My primary interest is having the most natural page turning appearance. Much of what I have seen so far is very mechanical, gimmicky – click click whish whish. Are they all like this, or is it possible to have page turning that appears more natural, perhaps slower, smoother, more cinematic, more beautiful?