Mysqli prepared statments error Column cannot be null when value is not null

I have the following function:
public function addCatsForItem(array $aItem):void
{
static $oStmt;
$oDb = $this->_oDb;
if (!$oStmt) {
$sSQL = 'INSERT INTO item_terms (item_id, term_id) VALUES (?,?)';
$oStmt = $oDb->prepare($sSQL);
$oStmt->bind_param('ii', $iItemId, $iTermId);
}
if (empty($aItem['categories'])) {
return;
}
foreach ($aItem['categories'] as $iTermId) {
$iItemId = $aItem['id'];
var_dump($iItemId, $iTermId);
$oStmt->execute();
}
}
From the above you can see I am dumping both of the values to be inserted to check them. When I run it, I get the following:
int(83)
int(7)
<br />
<b>Fatal error</b>: Uncaught mysqli_sql_exception: Column 'item_id' cannot be null in /var/www/html/lib/Xoogu/Itemsdb/ImportFromCsv.php:410
So I don’t understand why it is saying the column cannot be null when the value being inserted is not null?