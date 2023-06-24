Mysqli prepared statments error Column cannot be null when value is not null

PHP
1

I have the following function:

public function addCatsForItem(array $aItem):void
    {
    	static $oStmt;
		$oDb = $this->_oDb;
		if (!$oStmt) {
			$sSQL = 'INSERT INTO item_terms (item_id, term_id) VALUES (?,?)';
	    	$oStmt = $oDb->prepare($sSQL);
			$oStmt->bind_param('ii', $iItemId, $iTermId);
	    }
	    if (empty($aItem['categories'])) {
	    	return;
	    }
	    foreach ($aItem['categories'] as $iTermId) {
	    	$iItemId = $aItem['id'];
	    	var_dump($iItemId, $iTermId);
	    	$oStmt->execute();
	    }
    }

From the above you can see I am dumping both of the values to be inserted to check them. When I run it, I get the following:

int(83)
int(7)
<br />
<b>Fatal error</b>:  Uncaught mysqli_sql_exception: Column 'item_id' cannot be null in /var/www/html/lib/Xoogu/Itemsdb/ImportFromCsv.php:410

So I don’t understand why it is saying the column cannot be null when the value being inserted is not null?