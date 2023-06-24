Mysqli prepared statments error Column cannot be null when value is not null

I have the following function:

public function addCatsForItem(array $aItem):void { static $oStmt; $oDb = $this->_oDb; if (!$oStmt) { $sSQL = 'INSERT INTO item_terms (item_id, term_id) VALUES (?,?)'; $oStmt = $oDb->prepare($sSQL); $oStmt->bind_param('ii', $iItemId, $iTermId); } if (empty($aItem['categories'])) { return; } foreach ($aItem['categories'] as $iTermId) { $iItemId = $aItem['id']; var_dump($iItemId, $iTermId); $oStmt->execute(); } }

From the above you can see I am dumping both of the values to be inserted to check them. When I run it, I get the following:

int(83) int(7) <br /> <b>Fatal error</b>: Uncaught mysqli_sql_exception: Column 'item_id' cannot be null in /var/www/html/lib/Xoogu/Itemsdb/ImportFromCsv.php:410

So I don’t understand why it is saying the column cannot be null when the value being inserted is not null?