MYSQL syntax using two JOINs in one query

Hey everyone, I’m having some difficulty with a certain MYSQL statement. MYSQL is not my strong point so i am not surprised. I really have tried to figure this out and just can’t really understand the syntax and why mine doesn’t work and the examples do.

I have 3 tables: job_assembly, job_names and jobs.

I have to constrict the search by the date on the job_assembly table which should give me only 6 rows of output. I need to also get the mass from the jobs table and the job name from the job_names table.

My code is spewing out about 30 rows, which is definitely wrong. Can anyone show me how to do this correctly: