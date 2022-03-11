Mysql subform in a carousel-like page

Because the purpose of the $count variable is to only output the ‘active’ class in the first pass through the loop, you can simply apply the post-increment ++ operator to $count where it is being tested, here -
($count++ == 0 ? 'active' : '')
Thank you.
Do you mean this way?
foreach($classi as $classe => $students) {
printf("<div class=\"post " . ($count++ == 0 ? 'active' : '') . "\">
<h2>" . $students[0]['classe'] . " (<span class='min'>" . $classe . "</span>) - nati nel: <b>" . $students[0]['anno_nascita'] ."</b></h2>\n
<p>" . $students[0]['note'] . "</p>\n
" . $students[0]['imagemap'] . "
<p><img class='expansible fr' tabindex='1' usemap='" . $students[0]['mapname'] . "' src='" . $students[0]['imagelink'] . "' /></p>\n
</div>");
echo "
<div id='right'>\n
<table class='tabella sortable'>\n
<thead><tr><th>cognome</th><th>nome</th><th>abitazione</th><th>note</th></tr></thead>\n
<tbody>
";
foreach($students as $student) {
printf("<tr><td><b>$student[cognome]</b></td> <td>$student[nome]</td><td>$student[abitazione]</td><td>$student[dati_personali]</td></tr>");
}
echo "</tbody>\n</table>\n
</div>";
}
?>
<?php
//$count++;
//endforeach;
?>
If so I have only one of the first array, but I keep all the data of the second array. I mean: I have one class, but all the students (and not, as expected, only its students).
Uncommenting endforeach gives an error (no data at all).
You are ending the outer foreach twice. Once with the closing bracket and again with endforeach.
Only end it once.
OK. I noticed that in the source html code indeed only the first div has the active class. Maybe is a html tag problem.
EDIT
Yes, it is. I have only to fix the right .
My code now is
<?php
require "$root/PDO_connect.inc";
$sql = $pdo->query("
SELECT c.ID_classe, c.classe, c.anno_nascita, c.imagelink, c.imagemap, c.mapname, c.note, s.cognome, s.nome, s.dati_personali, s.abitazione
FROM studenti__classi c
INNER JOIN studenti s
WHERE s.ID_classe = c.ID_classe
ORDER BY c.ID_classe
");
$classi = $sql->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_GROUP);
$count = 0;
$posts = array();
foreach($classi as $classe => $students) {
printf("<div class=\"post " . ($count++ == 0 ? 'active' : '') . "\">
<div id='left'>
<h2>" . $students[0]['classe'] . " (<span class='min'>" . $classe . "</span>) - nati nel: <b>" . $students[0]['anno_nascita'] ."</b></h2>\n
<p>" . $students[0]['note'] . "</p>\n
" . $students[0]['imagemap'] . "
<p><img class='expansible fr' tabindex='1' usemap='" . $students[0]['mapname'] . "' src='" . $students[0]['imagelink'] . "' /></p>\n
</div>");
echo "
<div id='right'>\n
<table class='tabella sortable'>\n
<thead><tr><th>cognome</th><th>nome</th><th>abitazione</th><th>note</th></tr></thead>\n
<tbody>
";
foreach($students as $student) {
printf("<tr><td><b>$student[cognome]</b></td> <td>$student[nome]</td><td>$student[abitazione]</td><td>$student[dati_personali]</td></tr>");
}
echo "</tbody>\n</table>\n
</div>";
}
?>
<input type="hidden" id="posts" value="<?php echo htmlentities(json_encode($posts)); ?>">
<div id="piede" class="c8">
<div class="c5">
<p class="c4" onclick="showPrevious();"><b>previous class</b></p>
<p id="previous-post-title"></p>
</div>
<div class="c7">
<p class="c6" onclick="showNext();"><b>next class</b></p>
<p id="next-post-title"></p>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<hr style="clear:both;" />
<details>
<summary>
fonte
</summary>
<p>tratto da <a href="https://adnan-tech.com/dynamic-custom-carousel-html-javascript/">https://adnan-tech.com/</a></p>
</details>
</div>
Moving
<div id='left'> within the array did the trick: only one class with its students.
But now I don’t see the bottom links (previous next class).
I believe that is the intention.
Only one should have the active class, starting with the first.
Then I think javascript switches that.
of course! I have only to find where the html code fails, omitting a
</div>. Tomorrow I will see.
Thank you!
EDIT
Found! The right code is:
<?php
require "$root/PDO_connect.inc";
$sql = $pdo->query("
SELECT c.ID_classe, c.classe, c.anno_nascita, c.imagelink, c.imagemap, c.mapname, c.note, s.cognome, s.nome, s.dati_personali, s.abitazione
FROM studenti__classi c
INNER JOIN studenti s
WHERE s.ID_classe = c.ID_classe
ORDER BY c.ID_classe
");
$classi = $sql->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_GROUP);
$count = 0;
$posts = array();
foreach($classi as $classe => $students) {
printf("<div class=\"post " . ($count++ == 0 ? 'active' : '') . "\">
<div class='left'>
<h2>" . $students[0]['classe'] . " (<span class='min'>" . $classe . "</span>) - nati nel: <b>" . $students[0]['anno_nascita'] ."</b></h2>\n
<p>" . $students[0]['note'] . "</p>\n
" . $students[0]['imagemap'] . "
<p><img class='expansible fr' alt='immagine della classe' tabindex='1' usemap='" . $students[0]['mapname'] . "' src='" . $students[0]['imagelink'] . "' /></p>\n
</div>");
echo "
<div class='right'>\n
<table class='tabella sortable'>\n
<thead><tr><th>cognome</th><th>nome</th><th>abitazione</th><th>note</th></tr></thead>\n
<tbody>
";
foreach($students as $student) {
printf("<tr><td><b>$student[cognome]</b></td> <td>$student[nome]</td><td>$student[abitazione]</td><td>$student[dati_personali]</td></tr>");
}
echo "</tbody>\n</table>\n
</div>\n</div>";
}
?>
<input type="hidden" id="posts" value="<?php echo htmlentities(json_encode($posts)); ?>">
</div>
<div id="piede" class="c8">
<div class="c5">
<p class="c4" onclick="showPrevious();"><b>previous class</b></p>
<p id="previous-post-title"></p>
</div>
<div class="c7">
<p class="c6" onclick="showNext();"><b>next class</b></p>
<p id="next-post-title"></p>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<hr style="clear:both;" />
<details>
<summary>
fonte
</summary>
<p>tratto da <a href="https://adnan-tech.com/dynamic-custom-carousel-html-javascript/">https://adnan-tech.com/</a></p>
</details>
The original question is now solved.
But may I ask a little further help?
The present code let me go back and forward for one step: how could I use also (in addition to next/previous link) a select html tag (drop-down list) to choose whatever class, even “distant” from the one where I am (seeing the 2nd class I want go to the 37, for example)
That’s more of a Javascript question than a PHP one. I imagine you’ll populate the drop-down when you initially draw the page, have an event handler to handle the “change” of the drop-down, and use that to mark the current div inactive, and the selected div active.
Yes! That is my aim, and I guess that you are right also for the javascript: indeed all the data are already given in the source code, but invisibly.
My present attempt would be to use an id for each div with class=“post”.
The first step is done: I have now many divs, each with its own id. All are invisible, except one, the one with “active” class.
Now I have to learn how to apply (with js, I presume) the class “active” to a given id (selected with a select - option html tag, possibly).
Someone could help me?
You already have code in your
showPrevious() and
showNext() JS functions to apply and remove the active class to the appropriate div.
But now, this is a JS subject and you should really open a new thread in the JS section of Sitepoint as you may get quicker / more comprehensive responses.
OK, I will do.
Now my webpage is correctly working, thank to you all (in particular to @SamA74), and according to these tips for javascript, but I have still a minor problem: how can I avoid to show (print/echo) an empty field (/column) in PDO?
So far I used this code:
if(trim($row["somecolumn"])=='') {echo "";} else {echo " [<b>$row[somecolumn]</b>]";}
But in PDO what code should I use?
EDIT
I read about a WHERE clause, but I have only some items with a given empty field.
The best answer I read so far seems this, but I didn’t yet try it.
No, it doesn’t seems suit to my aim.
If it’s inside a table, I just echo " " if the data is blank. What exactly are you trying to do?
I’m trying to avoid an empty
<p> tag, very ugly if that
<p> has a class which highlight it, for example.
In non-PDO mysql I know how to do, as I said above (#74), but in a PDO call I don’t.
ops… I noticed that I can resolve via css:
p:empty {display:none;}
I don’t understand how that makes any difference - PDO is just used to retrieve the data from the database, it’s got nothing to do with how you display it once you’ve retrieved it.
Uhm… I am newbie with PDO, you know… I tried unsuccessfully with this code:
foreach($classi as $classe => $students) {
printf("<div id=\"" . $classe . "\" data-value=\"" . $classe . "\" class=\"post " . ($count++ == 0 ? 'active' : '') . "\">
<div class='left'>
<h2>" . $students[0]['classe'] . " </h2>\n
<p> <span class='min'>" . $classe . "</span> - nati nel: <b>" . $students[0]['anno_nascita'] ."</b> (età attuale: " . $students[0]['age'] ." anni)<p>\n
<p class='min gray'> colleghi: " . $students[0]['colleghi'] ." </p>");
if(trim( . $students[0]['note'] . )=='') {printf ("");} else {printf (" [<b> ". $students[0]['note'] ." </b>]");}
printf("<p class='gray box'>" . $students[0]['note'] . "</p>\n
" . $students[0]['imagemap'] . "
<p><img class='expansible fl' alt='immagine della classe' tabindex='1' usemap='" . $students[0]['mapname'] . "' src='" . $students[0]['imagelink'] . "' /></p>\n
</div>");
the original, working code was:
foreach($classi as $classe => $students) {
printf("<div id=\"" . $classe . "\" data-value=\"" . $classe . "\" class=\"post " . ($count++ == 0 ? 'active' : '') . "\">
<div class='left'>
<h2>" . $students[0]['classe'] . " </h2>\n
<p> <span class='min'>" . $classe . "</span> - nati nel: <b>" . $students[0]['anno_nascita'] ."</b> (età attuale: " . $students[0]['age'] ." anni)<p>\n
<p class='min gray'> colleghi: " . $students[0]['colleghi'] ." </p>
<p class='gray box'>" . $students[0]['note'] . "</p>\n
" . $students[0]['imagemap'] . "
<p><img class='expansible fl' alt='immagine della classe' tabindex='1' usemap='" . $students[0]['mapname'] . "' src='" . $students[0]['imagelink'] . "' /></p>\n
</div>");
This last code works, but I have the problem that I have a
<p> empty tag, when a column of an item is empty.
Again, though, none of that code has any PDO in it at all.
What happens in your original code that is undesirable? And why do you deal with the “note” column twice in the new code, but only once in the original code?
if(trim( . $students[0]['note'] . )=='') {printf ("");} else {printf (" [<b> ". $students[0]['note'] ." </b>]");}
printf("<p class='gray box'>" . $students[0]['note'] . "</p>\n
For future posts, could you just post the section that’s different please? It’s quite tricky to see where it varies when you put the whole block.