Mysql subform in a carousel-like page

PHP
#1

I manage to create a page where I can slide all my classes data (following these tips). Now I’d like add the students of each class. The class mysql table and the students table are a common field (column): ID_classe.

My php/mysql code is the following:

<?php
    $conn = mysqli_connect('localhost', 'user', 'psw', 'mydb');
    $result1 = mysqli_query($conn, "SELECT * FROM studenti__age");
    $count = 0;
    $posts = array();
    while ($row = mysqli_fetch_object($result1)):
        array_push($posts, $row);
  ?>

  
 <div class="post <?php echo $count == 0 ? 'active' : ''; ?>">
  <p><?php echo $row->ID_classe ?></p>
  <h2><?php echo $row->classe ?></h2>
  <p><b>nati</b> nel <?php echo $row->anno_nascita ?></p>
  <div class="c3"><img src="<?php echo $row->imagelink ?>" class="expansible" /></div>
  <p><b>note</b>: <?php echo $row->note ?></p>
 </div>
 <?php
        $count++;
    endwhile;
 ?>
 <input type="hidden" id="posts" value="<?php echo htmlentities(json_encode($posts)); ?>">

</div>


<div id="right">
  
 <div class="post <?php echo $count2 == 0 ? 'active' : ''; ?>">
 
 <table class="sortable">
  <thead><tr><td>cognome</td><td>nome</td><td>abitazione</td><td>note</td></tr></thead>
  <tbody>
<?php
    $result = mysqli_query($conn, "SELECT * FROM studenti WHERE ID_classe like 'ID_classe'");
    $count2 = 0;
    $posts = array();
    while ($row = mysqli_fetch_object($result)):
        array_push($posts, $row);
{
echo "<tr><td><b>$row->cognome</b></td><td>$row->nome</td><td>$row->abitazione</td><td>$row->dati_personali</td></tr>";}
?>
  </tbody>
 </table>
 
 </div>
 <?php
        $count++;
    endwhile;
 ?>

The second part of the above code doesn’t work. I guess that the problem is in this row:

 $result = mysqli_query($conn, "SELECT * FROM studenti WHERE ID_classe like 'ID_classe'");

I tried to replace like 'ID_classe' with something like like '$row->ID_classe', but unsuccessfully.
Can you help me?
Thank you!