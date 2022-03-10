Mysql subform in a carousel-like page

Today I’m coming back to my original page. This page now works, but showing all classes at a time, and not one at a time. In other word I am not able, so far, to combine php with js (linked with css).
I add the whole code (except than header and footer, not impacting) of that page:
<script type="text/javascript">
var currentIndex = 0;
window.addEventListener("load", function () {
postsArray = document.getElementById("posts").value;
postsArray = JSON.parse(postsArray);
renderTitle();
});
function showPrevious() {
currentIndex--;
var previous = document.querySelector(".post.active").previousElementSibling;
document.querySelector(".post.active").className = "post";
previous.className = "post active";
renderTitle();
}
function showNext() {
currentIndex++;
var next = document.querySelector(".post.active").nextElementSibling;
document.querySelector(".post.active").className = "post";
next.className = "post active";
renderTitle();
}
function renderTitle() {
document.querySelector(".previous-post").style.visibility = "hidden";
document.querySelector(".next-post").style.visibility = "hidden";
if (postsArray[currentIndex + 1] != null) {
document.querySelector(".next-post").style.visibility = "visible";
document.getElementById("next-post-title").innerHTML = postsArray[currentIndex + 1].title;
}
if (postsArray[currentIndex - 1] != null) {
document.querySelector(".previous-post").style.visibility = "visible";
document.getElementById("previous-post-title").innerHTML = postsArray[currentIndex - 1].title;
}
}
</script>
<div id="left">
<?php
require "$root/PDO_connect.inc";
$sql = $pdo->query("
SELECT c.ID_classe, c.classe, c.anno_nascita, c.imagelink, c.imagemap, c.mapname, c.note, s.cognome, s.nome, s.dati_personali, s.abitazione
FROM studenti__classi c
INNER JOIN studenti s
WHERE s.ID_classe = c.ID_classe
ORDER BY c.ID_classe
");
$classi = $sql->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_GROUP);
//var_dump($classi);
foreach($classi as $classe => $students) {
printf("<div class=\"post " . ($count == 0 ? 'active' : '') . "\">
<h2>" . $students[0]['classe'] . " (<span class='min'>" . $classe . "</span>) - nati nel: <b>" . $students[0]['anno_nascita'] ."</b></h2>\n
<p>" . $students[0]['note'] . "</p>\n
" . $students[0]['imagemap'] . "
<p><img class='expansible fr' tabindex='1' usemap='" . $students[0]['mapname'] . "' src='" . $students[0]['imagelink'] . "' /></p>\n
</div>");
echo "
<div id='right'>\n
<table class='tabella sortable'>\n
<thead><tr><th>cognome</th><th>nome</th><th>abitazione</th><th>note</th></tr></thead>\n
<tbody>
";
foreach($students as $student) {
printf("<tr><td><b>$student[cognome]</b></td> <td>$student[nome]</td><td>$student[abitazione]</td><td>$student[dati_personali]</td></tr>");
}
echo "</tbody>\n</table>\n
</div>";
}
?>
<input type="hidden" id="posts" value="<?php echo htmlentities(json_encode($posts)); ?>">
<div id="piede" class="c8">
<div class="c5">
<p class="c4" onclick="showPrevious();"><b>previous class</b></p>
<p id="previous-post-title"></p>
</div>
<div class="c7">
<p class="c6" onclick="showNext();"><b>next class</b></p>
<p id="next-post-title"></p>
</div>
</div>
<hr style="clear:both;" />
<details>
<summary>
fonte
</summary>
<p>tratto da <a href="https://adnan-tech.com/dynamic-custom-carousel-html-javascript/">https://adnan-tech.com/</a></p>
</details>
</div>
The error I get is
Notice: Undefined variable: count , and therfore all the divs are active, and visible, instead of the only one desired.