Mysql subform in a carousel-like page

I think the problem is how you try to access parts of the array.
Usually when using double quotes you can insert a string variable, like so:-
$string = 'string';
echo "<p>This is a $string</p>";
You can access part of an array in the same way:-
$arr = array('foo', 'bar', 'baz');
echo "<p>What does $arr[0] mean?</p>";
But if you have a nested array:-
$arr = array('foo', 'bar', 'baz');
$narr = array($arr, 'boo', 'hoo');
echo "<p>What does $narr[0][0] mean?</p>"; // Doesn't work!!
You will see the string conversion error.
So I think you may have to keep breaking out of the quotes and concat’ the string. Or assign the array parts to simple variables before. Unless someone knows better. I have not come across this problem before.
This line should work:-
printf("<h2>" . $students[0]['classe'] . " (" . $classe . ")</h2>\n<p>" . $students[0]['note'] . "</p>\n<p><img src='" . $students[0]['anno_nascita'] . "' class='fr' /></p>");
Note that
$classe is not taken from the sub array. As first column in the query, it is the array key for the group.