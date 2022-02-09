Mysql subform in a carousel-like page

Thank you, Sam.
I’m trying to follow your suggestions, with this code
$sql = $pdo->query("
SELECT c.ID_classe, c.classe, c.anno_nascita, c.imagelink, c.note, s.cognome, s.nome, s.dati_personali, s.abitazione
FROM studenti__classi c
INNER JOIN studenti s
WHERE s.ID_classe = c.ID_classe
ORDER BY c.ID_classe
");
$classi = $sql->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_GROUP);
foreach($classi as $classe => $students) {
//foreach ($student as $students) {
printf("<h2>$students[0]['classe'] ($students[0]['ID_classe'])</h2>\n<p>$students[0]['note']</p>\n<p><img src='$students[0]['anno_nascita']' class='fr' /></p>");
//}
echo "<table class='tabella_ideale'>";
foreach($students as $student) {
printf("<tr><td><b>$student[cognome]</b></td> <td>$student[nome]</td><td>$student[dati_personali]</td></tr>");
}
echo "</table>";
}
The dump seems very like the previous:
array(66) {
["des1"]=> array(29) {
[0]=> array(8) {
["classe"]=> string(22) "***"
["anno_nascita"]=> int(1969)
["imagelink"]=> string(0) ""
["note"]=> string(38) "***"
["cognome"]=> string(8) "***"
["nome"]=> string(9) "***"
["dati_personali"]=> string(0) ""
["abitazione"]=> NULL
}
Identical!
But the output is slightly different. Now I get this one:
**Notice** : Array to string conversion in **/my-path/PDO_prova.php** on line **67**
**Notice** : Array to string conversion in **/my-path/PDO_prova.php** on line **67**
**Notice** : Array to string conversion in **/my-path/PDO_prova.php** on line **67**
**Notice** : Array to string conversion in **/my-path/PDO_prova.php** on line **67**
## Array['classe'] (Array['ID_classe'])
**Array['note']**
Graphically: