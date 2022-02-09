Mysql subform in a carousel-like page

web148: web148: printf("<h2>$students[0]['classe'] ($students[0]['ID_classe'])</h2>

<p>$students[0]['note']</p>

<p><img src='$students[0]['anno_nascita']' class='fr' /></p>");

I think the problem is how you try to access parts of the array.

Usually when using double quotes you can insert a string variable, like so:-

$string = 'string'; echo "<p>This is a $string</p>";

You can access part of an array in the same way:-

$arr = array('foo', 'bar', 'baz'); echo "<p>What does $arr[0] mean?</p>";

But if you have a nested array:-

$arr = array('foo', 'bar', 'baz'); $narr = array($arr, 'boo', 'hoo'); echo "<p>What does $narr[0][0] mean?</p>"; // Doesn't work!!

You will see the string conversion error.

So I think you may have to keep breaking out of the quotes and concat’ the string. Or assign the array parts to simple variables before. Unless someone knows better. I have not come across this problem before.

This line should work:-

printf("<h2>" . $students[0]['classe'] . " (" . $classe . ")</h2>

<p>" . $students[0]['note'] . "</p>

<p><img src='" . $students[0]['anno_nascita'] . "' class='fr' /></p>");