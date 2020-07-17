MYSQL SELECT - DISTINCT(MAX 1) and ORDER BY

Can someone pls help me with this? Tried everything I could find.





Columns:

id, to, from, message, date, time

I have this set:

‘12’, ‘mike@hotmail.se’, ‘tina@hotmail.com’, ‘bimbam’, ‘2020-07-15’, ‘18:48:59.844557’

‘13’, ‘mike@hotmail.se’, ‘malin@hotmail.com’, ‘mitt meddelande4’, ‘2020-07-15’, ‘20:00:18.323637’

‘26’, ‘mike@hotmail.se’, ‘tina@hotmail.com’, ‘mitt meddelande4’, ‘2020-07-15’, ‘20:21:23.456423’

‘28’, ‘mike@hotmail.se’, ‘malin@hotmail.com’, ‘Hej cookie’, ‘2020-07-17’, ‘23:23:43.444444’





How can I get this from the set above?

(distinct on column: “from” and order by date DESC, time DESC)

‘28’, ‘mike@hotmail.se’, ‘malin@hotmail.com’, ‘Hej cookie’, ‘2020-07-17’, ‘23:23:43.444444’, ‘2’

‘26’, ‘mike@hotmail.se’, ‘tina@hotmail.com’, ‘mitt meddelande4’, ‘2020-07-15’, ‘20:21:23.456423’, ‘1’