Mysql query with several values

I use this query to select books from my database to a website page

$query = "SELECT * FROM `bibliografie` WHERE keywords like '%$tema%' [...]; $result = mysqli_query($db, $query) [...];

and in the single webpage I have

<?php $tema = "Luther"; include "$root/commune-mysql_bibliography.php"; ?>

In some cases I have a webpage related not only to one theme (‘tema’: matter, topic), therefore it would be useful if I could set several keywords in the query. I.g. in a webpage about Martin Luther I’d like to have as keywords Protestantism, but also Germany, or XVI century, of History of Church. So I’d like to have books of all these keywords.

If would be possible?

How could I do?

Thank you!