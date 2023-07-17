MySQL query to fetch report month wise

I have the table design the same as below, I am trying to fetch the column money value of all months that comes in year.

suppose I am post a year 2023 then report will show the all month with money value, from January to December.

I am near the goal but thereafter I don’t know how I do this, if anybody has an idea, please help me, with how I make the query for MySQL, phpmyadmin.

ID | period | money ----------------------------------- 1 | 2023-01 | 5 ---------------------------------- 2 | 2023-02 | 6 ---------------------------------- 3 | 2023-03 | 7 ---------------------------------- 4 | 2023-04 | 8