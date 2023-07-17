MySQL query to fetch report month wise

I have the table design the same as below, I am trying to fetch the column money value of all months that comes in year.
suppose I am post a year 2023 then report will show the all month with money value, from January to December.
I am near the goal but thereafter I don’t know how I do this, if anybody has an idea, please help me, with how I make the query for MySQL, phpmyadmin.
ID | period | money
-----------------------------------
1 | 2023-01 | 5
----------------------------------
2 | 2023-02 | 6
----------------------------------
3 | 2023-03 | 7
----------------------------------
4 | 2023-04 | 8
SELECT
ID,
MAX(CASE WHEN MONTH(period) = 1 THEN money END) AS january,
MAX(CASE WHEN MONTH(period) = 2 THEN money END) AS february,
MAX(CASE WHEN MONTH(period) = 3 THEN money END) AS march,
MAX(CASE WHEN MONTH(period) = 4 THEN money END) AS april,
MAX(CASE WHEN MONTH(period) = 5 THEN money END) AS may
FROM
table
WHERE
YEAR(period) = 2023
GROUP BY
ID;