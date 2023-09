I am trying to create a user who has permission to create databases, but only see the databases created by him self.

Someone said it wasn’t possible but gave me the suggestion to instead:

Create a new user Give him the permission to only create databases that start with e.g. “Test_”

( GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON test_\_% . * TO ‘user’@‘%’; )

It seems to work, but in phpmyadmin “new” (add database icon) is missing, so maybe something is wrong?

Any suggestions?