MySQL PDO Statement not working

I have a bunch of SQL statements in mysqli, but apparently that is not good enough with SQL injection (And if it is (please let it be), how would I make it safe?).

Anyways, I am moving things to PDO. Apparently I absolutely suck at it.

My code:

<?
require __DIR__.'/Connect.php';



if(isset($_POST['submit'])){


$demovariable = "194";
$sqlQuery = "SELECT * FROM hosting_domains WHERE domain_id =?";
$stmt = $connect->prepare($sqlQuery);
$stmt->bind_param('s', $demovariable);
$sql = $stmt->execute();
if ($sql) {
    echo "yes";
}else{
    echo "nope";
}


$DomainResult = $sql->fetch();  //Hello line 21, Yep, this guy is the the issue (I think)
echo $DomainResult['domain_key'];


...

And it spits the below back at me

yes
Fatal error : Uncaught Error: Call to a member function fetch() on bool in /path/to/file/File.php:21 Stack trace: #0 {main} thrown in /path/to/file/File.php on line 21

Wait a second.

Is the Connect.php the issue? I think it’s still setup for mysqli…

<?php
ob_start();
if(session_status() == PHP_SESSION_NONE){
	session_start();
}
require __DIR__."/../modules/Database/Config.php";

if(!isset($connect)){
	$connect = mysqli_connect(
		$DataBase['hostname'],
		$DataBase['username'],
		$DataBase['password'],
		$DataBase['name']
	);
	if(!$connect){
		echo 'Connection not established'; 
	} 
}

?>

Yep. Maybe that is the root cause?

