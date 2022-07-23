MySQL PDO Statement not working

Ok.
I have a bunch of SQL statements in mysqli, but apparently that is not good enough with SQL injection (And if it is (please let it be), how would I make it safe?).
Anyways, I am moving things to PDO. Apparently I absolutely suck at it.
My code:
<?
require __DIR__.'/Connect.php';
if(isset($_POST['submit'])){
$demovariable = "194";
$sqlQuery = "SELECT * FROM hosting_domains WHERE domain_id =?";
$stmt = $connect->prepare($sqlQuery);
$stmt->bind_param('s', $demovariable);
$sql = $stmt->execute();
if ($sql) {
echo "yes";
}else{
echo "nope";
}
$DomainResult = $sql->fetch(); //Hello line 21, Yep, this guy is the the issue (I think)
echo $DomainResult['domain_key'];
...
And it spits the below back at me
yes
Fatal error : Uncaught Error: Call to a member function fetch() on bool in /path/to/file/File.php:21 Stack trace: #0 {main} thrown in /path/to/file/File.php on line 21
Thanks!