MySQL PDO Statement not working

Ok.

I have a bunch of SQL statements in mysqli, but apparently that is not good enough with SQL injection (And if it is (please let it be), how would I make it safe?).

Anyways, I am moving things to PDO. Apparently I absolutely suck at it.

My code:

<? require __DIR__.'/Connect.php'; if(isset($_POST['submit'])){ $demovariable = "194"; $sqlQuery = "SELECT * FROM hosting_domains WHERE domain_id =?"; $stmt = $connect->prepare($sqlQuery); $stmt->bind_param('s', $demovariable); $sql = $stmt->execute(); if ($sql) { echo "yes"; }else{ echo "nope"; } $DomainResult = $sql->fetch(); //Hello line 21, Yep, this guy is the the issue (I think) echo $DomainResult['domain_key']; ...

And it spits the below back at me

yes

Fatal error : Uncaught Error: Call to a member function fetch() on bool in /path/to/file/File.php:21 Stack trace: #0 {main} thrown in /path/to/file/File.php on line 21

Thanks!