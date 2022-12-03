Mysql output for first row works fine, for other rows doesn't for downline counting

My forum has users which can refer other users. I store them in a table like

|UID|referrer|Referral|

|300||302,304|

|302|300|303|

|303|302|305,306,307|

|304|300|308|

|308|304|309|

Now Level 0, there is UID 300 at level A, there is 302 and 304 at level B, there is 303 and 308 at level C, there is 305,306,307 and 308.

Now I am expecting below code to show as total number as 4, but it shows only 3. Which means it only counts first tree(only level c referrals under 302 and not 304). I want to make it to work, please help.

<?php $conn = new mysqli($servername, $username, $password, $dbname); if ($conn->connect_error) { die("Connection failed: " . $conn->connect_error); } $sql = "SELECT group_concat(uid) FROM mybb_users WHERE referrer='300'"; $result = mysqli_query($conn, $sql); if (mysqli_num_rows($result) > 0) { while($row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result)) { $abc= $row['group_concat(*)']; $sql = "SELECT uid FROM mybb_users WHERE referrer='$abc'"; $result = mysqli_query($conn, $sql); if (mysqli_num_rows($result) > 0) { while($row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result)) { $wbc= $row["uid"]; $sql = "SELECT count(*) FROM mybb_users WHERE referrer='$wbc'"; $result = mysqli_query($conn, $sql); if (mysqli_num_rows($result) > 0) { while($row=mysqli_fetch_assoc($result)) { echo $row['count(*)']; } } else { echo "0"; } } } else { echo "0"; } } } else { echo "0"; } ?>

Thanks for read and I appreciate any help in advance.