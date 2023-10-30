Mysql group by with different condition

i have following small mysql table with 4 fields as id, subtype , rate and amount. I have to execute querry in a way that when id is same and subtype is between (11 and 12) then it should sum rate and amount column. This working fine untill this point but I in ELse section I want it should show table rows as it were added in database.
SELECT id, SUM(CASE WHEN subtype in (11, 12) THEN rate [ELSE 0] END) ... GROUP BY id;
sure. look at below pic. i have table with 5 records. i want that record should sum by group by where is id same and subtype is 11 and 12. else records should display same as it ( in attached image. first two records sum up as there is same id and subtype is 11 and 12 respectively. other records shown as it is