MySQL foreign key reference is not being accepted

I am very new to MySQL and I am trying to use FOREIGN key to link the data between two columns.
In Pages table, my primary key is a column named ‘page_id’.
In my new table MainMenuTypes, I want the column ‘page_id’ in my MainMenuTypes table to be linked as a foreign key to the ‘page_id’ in the Pages table.
I have tried the following code, but it I get an error: “#1215 - Cannot add foreign key constraint”
Can someone please review my code and tell me what I am doing wrong. Based on all the examples I have seen, this should be correct:
create table MainMenuTypes (page_id varchar(150), foreign key (page_id) references Pages(page_id), mainmenu_type varchar(12) default 'active');
I have reviewed some help sites, and I have noted that the Engine needs to be set to InnoDB, instead of MyISAM
I tried altering the code with:
create table MainMenuTypes (page_id varchar(150), foreign key (page_id) references Pages(page_id), mainmenu_type varchar(12) default 'active') ENGINE = InnoDB;
However that did not work either.