Mysql explode string avoiding text within html tags

What was the intention here, to get information for just one film?
I think it may work if you use a
foreach but without the
while loop.
First get the info for the film using the first row, Eg:-
$filmData = mysqli_fetch_array($result) ;
echo "<h2>$filmData[0]['titolo']";
The things you only want to see once are not in a loop.
Then when you want to list the cast, use a
foreach loop, Eg:-
foreach($fimlData as $cast) {
echo "<span><a href=\"hashtag-actors.php?tag=$cast[cognome]\">$cast[nome] $cast[cognome]</a> (as $cast[role])</span>";
}