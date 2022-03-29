Mysql explode string avoiding text within html tags

PHP
#1

I have a table with films and in my php page I get the film title, film content, film date, film keywords and film actors, exploding values comma separated.
For example in Some like it hot I have, in actors column, Marilyn Monroe,Tony Curtis,Jack Lemmon, and I get their names in my php page so that clicking on each of them I open a page with all the films where they were actors.
But I wish add the role in a film as well, i.g. “Marilyn Monroe” as “Zucchero Kandinsky”. I noticed that if I write in the mysql actors column something like <span title="as Zucchero Kandinsky">Marilyn Monroe</span>, I get in php page this whole html code, so that it becomes impossible to link towards other films with Marilyn Monroe.
Therefore, my question is: it would be possibile to do what I wish? That is is possible to explode something avoinding what is within an html tag (<...>), but at the same time keeping this html code in the resulting php page? Indeed I wish in the php page <span title="as Zucchero Kandinsky">Marilyn Monroe</span>, so that with mouse over I can see the role of an actor in that film.
My present code is:

echo "<p class=\"actors\">";
$keywordsa = $row['attori'];
if(empty($row["attori"])){echo "";} else{echo "<p class=\"keywords\"><b>attori</b>:";}
foreach (explode(',', $keywordsa) as $keya) {
    if(empty($row["attori"])){echo "";} else{echo "<span><a href=\"hashtag-actors.php?tag=$keya\">{$keya}</a></span>";}
}
echo "</p>";

Thank you.

#2

Do not store csv data in a column. You need to learn about Database Normalization. Each piece of data should be in it’s own row.

And you usually should not be storing HTML in the database.

There are many movie database schema examples out there you can learn from. This one will probably be of help.

https://www.w3resource.com/sql-exercises/movie-database-exercise/index.php

