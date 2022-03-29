Mysql explode string avoiding text within html tags

I have a table with films and in my php page I get the film title, film content, film date, film keywords and film actors, exploding values comma separated.
For example in Some like it hot I have, in actors column,
Marilyn Monroe,Tony Curtis,Jack Lemmon, and I get their names in my php page so that clicking on each of them I open a page with all the films where they were actors.
But I wish add the role in a film as well, i.g. “Marilyn Monroe” as “Zucchero Kandinsky”. I noticed that if I write in the mysql actors column something like
<span title="as Zucchero Kandinsky">Marilyn Monroe</span>, I get in php page this whole html code, so that it becomes impossible to link towards other films with Marilyn Monroe.
Therefore, my question is: it would be possibile to do what I wish? That is is possible to explode something avoinding what is within an html tag (
<...>), but at the same time keeping this html code in the resulting php page? Indeed I wish in the php page
<span title="as Zucchero Kandinsky">Marilyn Monroe</span>, so that with mouse over I can see the role of an actor in that film.
My present code is:
echo "<p class=\"actors\">";
$keywordsa = $row['attori'];
if(empty($row["attori"])){echo "";} else{echo "<p class=\"keywords\"><b>attori</b>:";}
foreach (explode(',', $keywordsa) as $keya) {
if(empty($row["attori"])){echo "";} else{echo "<span><a href=\"hashtag-actors.php?tag=$keya\">{$keya}</a></span>";}
}
echo "</p>";
Thank you.