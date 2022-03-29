Mysql explode string avoiding text within html tags

web148: web148: … exploding values comma separated

Do not store csv data in a column. You need to learn about Database Normalization. Each piece of data should be in it’s own row.

And you usually should not be storing HTML in the database.

There are many movie database schema examples out there you can learn from. This one will probably be of help.

https://www.w3resource.com/sql-exercises/movie-database-exercise/index.php