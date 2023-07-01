mySQL DATE_FORMATE with CONCAT funtion not working

I have two different tables and when I am trying to LEFT join it not working, I think I am using the right function to achieve the, even searched on google but did not get the expected output.

in return I am getting a ‘NULL’ value, Please help.

table1

ID | y_m -------------- 1 | 2023-04 2 | 2023-05

table2

ID | month | year -------------------------- 1 | 2023 | 04 2 | 2023 | 05

SELECT * FROM table2 LEFT JOIN table1 ON table1.y_m = DATE_FORMAT(CONCAT_WS('-', table2.year, table2.month) WHERE table2.year = 2023 AND table2.month = 05;

but this above MYSQL not working in myPHPAdmin

Please how to resolve this -