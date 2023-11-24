MySql Calculate Opening and Closing Balance

Your DB structure is not right for doing this. Deposits and withdrawals should be a single column. Aside from using a transaction_type column to determine a deposit/withdrawl you could use positive/negative numbers instead. There are pros and cons to doing it that way.

Here is a quick example for Mysql 8.

-- Creating the table CREATE TABLE account_transactions ( ID INT AUTO_INCREMENT PRIMARY KEY, transaction_date DATE, transaction_type ENUM('deposit', 'withdrawal'), amount DECIMAL(10, 2) ); -- Inserting sample data INSERT INTO account_transactions (transaction_date, transaction_type, amount) VALUES ('2023-01-01', 'deposit', 1000.00), ('2023-02-03', 'withdrawal', 200.00), ('2023-03-05', 'deposit', 500.00), ('2023-04-07', 'withdrawal', 150.00), ('2023-05-09', 'deposit', 750.00), ('2023-06-11', 'withdrawal', 300.00), ('2023-07-13', 'deposit', 1200.00), ('2023-08-15', 'withdrawal', 500.00), ('2023-09-17', 'deposit', 450.00), ('2023-10-19', 'withdrawal', 250.00);

SHOW RUNNING BALANCE REGISTER

SELECT ID, transaction_date, transaction_type, amount, SUM(CASE WHEN transaction_type = 'deposit' THEN amount ELSE -amount END) OVER (ORDER BY transaction_date, ID) AS running_balance FROM account_transactions ORDER BY transaction_date, ID;

SHOW OPENING BALANCE BY MONTH