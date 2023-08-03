My website isn't working on host server

Here is the server log file:

SERVER_LOG.TXT.txt (6.7 KB)

Here is the beginning of header.php and page_header.php

<?php if(!isset($_SESSION)){ session_start(); }

line 3 is session_start() ;

I don’t understand,

When I attended webmaster classes I was told that every php file has to begin with session start where there is a login process ansd a session.

Than I got an error when a session existed so the solution was adding a condition

if(!isset($_SESSION)){

It worked on WAMP server

Now on a real host It generates an error.

what does it mean

Session cannot be started after headers have already been sent

mean ? why doesn’t the condition solve the problem ?

How Do I solve this problem now ?