My website isn't working on host server

Server Config
1

Hello,

My website functioned with no problems on WAMP server at home.

I uploaded it to a hosting server I selected. I changed the connection settings accordingly

Here is the connection code:

try {
  $conn = new PDO("mysql:host=$servername;dbname=$db_name", $username, $password);
  // set the PDO error mode to exception
  $conn->setAttribute(PDO::ATTR_ERRMODE, PDO::ERRMODE_EXCEPTION);
  
  //echo "Connected successfully";
} catch(PDOException $e) {
  echo "Connection failed: " . $e->getMessage();
}

I got a mesage Connected successfully and I turned it to a comment

When I click the login button I get the page in screenshot

eror500
eror500818×579 16.3 KB

I searched for explanations q solutitions. Everything I found was about Wordpress websites which is what my website is not.
What do I do now ?

P.S. Please ignore the design.

2

A 500 could be a number of things.
What does your error log say?

3

I followed instructions on this site :slight_smile: https://www.makeuseof.com/find-error-logs-to-troubleshoot-chrome/

my log.txt (19.6 KB)

Here is the log file content.
I don’t know what to look for

4

That’s a browser (client side) log. You need to look at the server side logs. The PHP (since PHP appears to be executing to some extent) or the Apache server logs.

5

Here is the server log file:
SERVER_LOG.TXT.txt (6.7 KB)

Here is the beginning of header.php and page_header.php

<?php
if(!isset($_SESSION)){
  session_start();
  }

line 3 is session_start();

I don’t understand,
When I attended webmaster classes I was told that every php file has to begin with session start where there is a login process ansd a session.

Than I got an error when a session existed so the solution was adding a condition
if(!isset($_SESSION)){

It worked on WAMP server

Now on a real host It generates an error.

what does it mean

Session cannot be started after headers have already been sent
mean ? why doesn’t the condition solve the problem ?

How Do I solve this problem now ?

6

Unfortunately, php released a couple of php7.x versions where this error message didn’t state the actual cause of the problem.

So, two problems - 1) you are using an old and out of date php version and should update to at least php8, and 2) you probably have some output occurring before the session_start() statement.

Either you have some output in the main file, before the include statement statement for this file, or one or more of your files has been saved with BOM (Byte Order Mark) characters and should be edited and saved without the BOM characters.

7

Session_start is only warning. It doesn’t give out 500 error. You need to check:

  1. Using correct mySQL connection yet: server name, username, password.
  2. The path. I see with some plugins, they have initial path in their config files. Then if you move to another host, with different path, the code is no longer working. You will need to check that too.
8

I experienced a similar problem and don’t really understand headers to be honest. But running a PHP page script can result in the page sending information via headers. I solved this by ensuring that session_start(); was as close as possible to the top of the script. Any HTML or even a blank line can result in header info being sent. With no disrespect intended, it sounds like you are by no means an expert, and neither am I. I would start by simplifying your code and getting a connection working then begin adding code back in. For example forget the try and catch and just connect for now. Also do you really need

if(!isset($_SESSION)){
  session_start();
  }

at this stage, if it is at the beginning of a new script. If it’s a new script and not an include, surely you need to start the session anyway, so just session_start(); should suffice.

9

Any HTML or even a blank line (or even a single space or newline character) will definitely result in header info being sent, unless you enable output buffering. There needs to be nothing at all before the opening PHP tag.

12

I would start by creating a simple HTML file (such as index.html) to ensure that much works. Actually, even before that, I would check to ensure that the DNS has the correct NS and A records.

13

I would have thought that the fact that he can connect and his own custom ‘Connected Successfully’ echo displays OK would rule out most of those problems. The unhelpful error message 'This page isn’t working is often an indication that there is a PHP error - often syntax - but the server is configured not to display detailed error messges.
Also -

would indicate that the server is working and the error is in his script

14

The ‘unhelpful’ error message is a default configuration because most sites in the world are production sites - where you dont want to display meaningful errors to end users, who might use them maliciously. :wink: The specific error message is output into the server’s error log file. Which… yaknow… should be somewhere secure that end users cant see.

