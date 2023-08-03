My website isn't working on host server

Unfortunately, php released a couple of php7.x versions where this error message didn’t state the actual cause of the problem.
So, two problems - 1) you are using an old and out of date php version and should update to at least php8, and 2) you probably have some output occurring before the session_start() statement.
Either you have some output in the main file, before the include statement statement for this file, or one or more of your files has been saved with BOM (Byte Order Mark) characters and should be edited and saved without the BOM characters.
I experienced a similar problem and don’t really understand headers to be honest. But running a PHP page script can result in the page sending information via headers. I solved this by ensuring that session_start(); was as close as possible to the top of the script. Any HTML or even a blank line can result in header info being sent. With no disrespect intended, it sounds like you are by no means an expert, and neither am I. I would start by simplifying your code and getting a connection working then begin adding code back in. For example forget the try and catch and just connect for now. Also do you really need
if(!isset($_SESSION)){
session_start();
}
at this stage, if it is at the beginning of a new script. If it’s a new script and not an include, surely you need to start the session anyway, so just session_start(); should suffice.
Any HTML or even a blank line (or even a single space or newline character) will definitely result in header info being sent, unless you enable output buffering. There needs to be nothing at all before the opening PHP tag.
I would have thought that the fact that he can connect and his own custom ‘Connected Successfully’ echo displays OK would rule out most of those problems. The unhelpful error message 'This page isn’t working is often an indication that there is a PHP error - often syntax - but the server is configured not to display detailed error messges.
Also -
would indicate that the server is working and the error is in his script
The ‘unhelpful’ error message is a default configuration because most sites in the world are production sites - where you dont want to display meaningful errors to end users, who might use them maliciously. The specific error message is output into the server’s error log file. Which… yaknow… should be somewhere secure that end users cant see.