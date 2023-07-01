My webpage doesn't redirect and echo the pop-up note i want

<?php // Database connection details $host = 'localhost'; $dbName = ''; $username = ''; $password = ''; $tableName = 'nft'; $uploadDirectory = 'uploads/'; require_once "authe.php"; // Assuming you have a user authentication system in place, // retrieve the username of the logged-in user from the "users" table $loggedInUserId = $_SESSION['username']; // Replace with the appropriate session variable for the logged-in user's ID $loggedInUser = ''; try { // Establish a connection to the database $db = new PDO("mysql:host=$host;dbname=$dbName", $username, $password); // Create the table if it doesn't exist $db->exec("CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS $tableName (id INT AUTO_INCREMENT PRIMARY KEY, filename VARCHAR(255), url VARCHAR(255), nftby VARCHAR(255), fileprice VARCHAR(255), filedescription VARCHAR(255), filesize VARCHAR(255), fileprop VARCHAR(255), filetype VARCHAR(255), fileroyal VARCHAR(255), filecoll VARCHAR(255), filebid VARCHAR(255))"); // Retrieve the logged-in user's username from the "users" table $statement = $db->prepare("SELECT username FROM users WHERE username = ?"); $statement->execute([$loggedInUserId]); $result = $statement->fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC); if ($result) { $loggedInUser = $result['username']; } // Handle the file upload $file = $_FILES['file']; $filename = $_POST['filename']; $fileprice = $_POST['fileprice']; // Replace with the actual name of the additional field $filedescription = $_POST['filedescription']; // Replace with the actual name of the additional field $filesize = $_POST['filesize']; // Replace with the actual name of the additional field $fileprop = $_POST['fileprop']; // Replace with the actual name of the additional field $filetype = $_POST['filetype']; // Replace with the actual name of the additional field $fileroyal = $_POST['fileroyal']; // Replace with the actual name of the additional field $filecoll = $_POST['filecoll']; // Replace with the actual name of the additional field $filebid = $_POST['filebid']; // Replace with the actual name of the additional field // Generate a unique file name $extension = pathinfo($file['name'], PATHINFO_EXTENSION); $newFilename = uniqid() . '.' . $extension; // Move the uploaded file to the uploads directory with the new file name $destination = $uploadDirectory . $newFilename; if (move_uploaded_file($file['tmp_name'], $destination)) { // Store the filename, URL, username, and additional fields in the table $statement = $db->prepare("INSERT INTO $tableName (filename, url, nftby, fileprice, filedescription, filesize, fileprop, filetype, fileroyal, filecoll, filebid) VALUES (?, ?, ?, ?, ?, ?, ?, ?, ?, ?, ?)"); $url = 'https://xclusivedesign.io/translated/user/' . $destination; // Replace with your actual domain or URL $statement->execute([$filename, $url, $loggedInUser, $fileprice, $filedescription, $filesize, $fileprop, $filetype, $fileroyal, $filecoll, $filebid]); // Display a pop-up message and redirect to a different page echo '<script>alert("File uploaded successfully."); window.location.href = "http://example.com/success-page.php";</script>'; exit; } else { echo 'Error uploading file.'; } // Close the database connection $db = null; } catch (PDOException $e) { echo 'Connection failed: ' . $e->getMessage(); } ?>

Instead of displaying the pop-up message and redirecting to the new page, it just echos it as text after uploading.