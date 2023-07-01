My webpage doesn't redirect and echo the pop-up note i want

<?php
// Database connection details
$host = 'localhost';
$dbName = '';
$username = '';
$password = '';
$tableName = 'nft';
$uploadDirectory = 'uploads/';

require_once "authe.php";
// Assuming you have a user authentication system in place,
// retrieve the username of the logged-in user from the "users" table
$loggedInUserId = $_SESSION['username']; // Replace with the appropriate session variable for the logged-in user's ID
$loggedInUser = '';

try {
    // Establish a connection to the database
    $db = new PDO("mysql:host=$host;dbname=$dbName", $username, $password);

    // Create the table if it doesn't exist
    $db->exec("CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS $tableName (id INT AUTO_INCREMENT PRIMARY KEY, filename VARCHAR(255), url VARCHAR(255), nftby VARCHAR(255), fileprice VARCHAR(255), filedescription VARCHAR(255), filesize VARCHAR(255), fileprop VARCHAR(255), filetype VARCHAR(255), fileroyal VARCHAR(255), filecoll VARCHAR(255), filebid VARCHAR(255))");

    // Retrieve the logged-in user's username from the "users" table
    $statement = $db->prepare("SELECT username FROM users WHERE username = ?");
    $statement->execute([$loggedInUserId]);
    $result = $statement->fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);

    if ($result) {
        $loggedInUser = $result['username'];
    }

    // Handle the file upload
    $file = $_FILES['file'];
    $filename = $_POST['filename'];
    $fileprice = $_POST['fileprice']; // Replace with the actual name of the additional field
    $filedescription = $_POST['filedescription']; // Replace with the actual name of the additional field
    $filesize = $_POST['filesize']; // Replace with the actual name of the additional field
    $fileprop = $_POST['fileprop']; // Replace with the actual name of the additional field
    $filetype = $_POST['filetype']; // Replace with the actual name of the additional field
    $fileroyal = $_POST['fileroyal']; // Replace with the actual name of the additional field
    $filecoll = $_POST['filecoll']; // Replace with the actual name of the additional field
    $filebid = $_POST['filebid']; // Replace with the actual name of the additional field

    // Generate a unique file name
    $extension = pathinfo($file['name'], PATHINFO_EXTENSION);
    $newFilename = uniqid() . '.' . $extension;

    // Move the uploaded file to the uploads directory with the new file name
    $destination = $uploadDirectory . $newFilename;
    if (move_uploaded_file($file['tmp_name'], $destination)) {
        // Store the filename, URL, username, and additional fields in the table
        $statement = $db->prepare("INSERT INTO $tableName (filename, url, nftby, fileprice, filedescription, filesize, fileprop, filetype, fileroyal, filecoll, filebid) VALUES (?, ?, ?, ?, ?, ?, ?, ?, ?, ?, ?)");
        $url = 'https://xclusivedesign.io/translated/user/' . $destination;  // Replace with your actual domain or URL
        $statement->execute([$filename, $url, $loggedInUser, $fileprice, $filedescription, $filesize, $fileprop, $filetype, $fileroyal, $filecoll, $filebid]);

         // Display a pop-up message and redirect to a different page
        echo '<script>alert("File uploaded successfully."); window.location.href = "http://example.com/success-page.php";</script>';
        exit;
    } else {
        echo 'Error uploading file.';
    }

    // Close the database connection
    $db = null;
} catch (PDOException $e) {
    echo 'Connection failed: ' . $e->getMessage();
}
?>

Instead of displaying the pop-up message and redirecting to the new page, it just echos it as text after uploading.