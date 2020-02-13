My images load in the frontend & breaks

#1

My all images & here https://share-ask.com/how-to-do-light-painting-photography/ loads in the frontend & after loading breaks

i tried disabling Cache Enabler, smushpro Autoptimize but no use

plz help

#2

I suggest you use the inspector and check out all the errors you’re getting.

#3

tried but not getting any fix

#4

What exactly did you try?

#5

inspector shows it breaks imaage …beyond that i dont know what to do

#6

The path you entered in src is wrong you have to replace with https://share-ask.com/wp-content/uploads/light-painting-landscape-photography-tutorial.gif

picturemessage_zlottarw.hsw
picturemessage_zlottarw.hsw960×124 12.5 KB
picturemessage_izbdhjv1.nxw
picturemessage_izbdhjv1.nxw1028×120 12.7 KB

#7

but in wordpress we never do such manual placing so y php is picking wrong