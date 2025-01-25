My if statement doesn't work

Hello Everyone,

I want to extract data from the DB and display it in a line graph.

Here is the function which gets the data from the DB :

(There are 2 similar variables I show here just one to be as short as possible)

function get_Single_Couple_Short_profit($item, $user_id, $start_date, $end_date, $hour_start, $hour_end, $days) { global $db; try { $sql = "SELECT DATE_FORMAT(`c_time`, '%m-%y') AS time, `c_time`, `o_time`, `item`, `user_id`, `profit`, `hideshow` FROM data WHERE DATE(`o_time`) BETWEEN :start_date AND :end_date AND TIME(`o_time`) BETWEEN :hour_start AND :hour_end AND WEEKDAY(`o_time`) IN ($days) AND `hideshow` = 'hide' AND type LIKE 'sell%' AND `user_id` = :user_id AND `item` = :item ORDER BY `c_time` ASC"; $stmt = $db->prepare($sql); $stmt->bindParam(':item', $item, PDO::PARAM_STR); $stmt->bindParam(':user_id', $user_id, PDO::PARAM_STR); $stmt->bindParam(':start_date', $start_date, PDO::PARAM_STR); $stmt->bindParam(':end_date', $end_date, PDO::PARAM_STR); $stmt->bindParam(':hour_start', $hour_start, PDO::PARAM_STR); $stmt->bindParam(':hour_end', $hour_end, PDO::PARAM_STR); $stmt->execute(); if($stmt->rowCount() == 0) return false; else return $stmt->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC); } catch(Exception $e) { return false; } }// End function

Here I get it in a variable and check it (for this post:

$data_ls = get_Single_Couple_Short_profit($couple, $user_id, $start_date, $end_date, $hour_start, $hour_end, $days); var_dump($data_ls ); die();

Here is a ccreenshot the result when there is data to extract from DB :



And Here is the result when there is no data to extract from DB:

C:\wamp64\www\A_website_for_test\pages\instrument_c.inc.php:34: boolean false

Here is the code which transfers the variabls’f data to a javascript variable

and check it(for this post:

//////// Convert PhP $data_ll array to JavaScript array Short ////////// var datum_ls = <?php echo json_encode($data_ls); ?>; console.log('value of datum_ls'); console.log(datum_ls);

Here is a screenshot of the result



And Here is a screenshot when there is no data to display



My problem is that the code which works well when there is data to display fails when there is no data to display.

Here are my if statements

this is one :

if(datum_ls != false && datum_ll != false){ //Callback for line chart long google.charts.load('current', {'packages':['corechart']}); google.charts.setOnLoadCallback(drawChart_l); //Callback for line chart short google.charts.load('current', {'packages':['corechart']}); google.charts.setOnLoadCallback(drawChart_s); }// End check if there is only 1 trade type

and here is another

if(datum_ls != false && datum_ll != false){ //////////////////////// Drawing the line graph long ////////////////////// function drawChart_l() { var data_ll = new google.visualization.DataTable(); data_ll.addColumn('string', ' '); data_ll.addColumn('number', 'acc_profit'); for(var i = 0; i < datum_ll.length; i++){ var obj_l = datum_ll[i]; data_ll.addRow([obj_l.time, obj_l.profit]); } var options = { title:'<?php echo "Accumulated Profit of ".$couple.' Trades'.$addition; ?>', subtitle: 'in [USD]', backgroundColor: '#d7bde2', colors: ['black'], vAxis: {title: 'Balance', gridlines: { count: 5 }}, animation: {'startup': 'true', 'duration': 1000, 'easing': 'out'}, bar: { groupWidth: '90%' }, hAxis: { showTextEvery: 10, minTextSpacing: 10} }; var chart = new google.visualization.LineChart(document.getElementById('line_div_l')); chart.draw(data_ll, options); }//END CHART line long //////////////////////// Drawing the line graph short ////////////////////// function drawChart_s() { var data_ls = new google.visualization.DataTable(); data_ls.addColumn('string', ' '); data_ls.addColumn('number', 'acc_profit'); for(var i = 0; i < datum_ls.length; i++){ var obj_l = datum_ls[i]; data_ls.addRow([obj_l.time, obj_l.profit]); } var options = { title:'<?php echo 'Accumulated Profit of '.$couple.'short Trades'.$addition; ?>', subtitle: 'in [USD]', backgroundColor: '#f9e79f', colors: ['black'], vAxis: {title: 'Balance', gridlines: { count: 5 }}, animation: {'startup': 'true', 'duration': 1000, 'easing': 'out'}, bar: { groupWidth: '90%' }, hAxis: { showTextEvery: 10, minTextSpacing: 10} }; var chart = new google.visualization.LineChart(document.getElementById('line_div_s')); chart.draw(data_ls, options); }//END CHART line short } // End check if there is only 1 trade type

I tried datum_ls[0] instead of just datum_ls

Here is the code for the divs where the graphs are supposed to be displayed :

<?php if(($data_ls != false) && ($data_ll !=false)){ echo '<div id="line_div_l" class="data_unit"></div> <div id="line_div_s" class="data_unit"></div>';} ?>

when there is data to display, the divs are created but they are empty

When I remove the javascript if statement and there is data to display, everything works well

what is wrong with the javascript if statement ?