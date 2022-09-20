My html doesnt read java script file Can you help me?

Hello. my html doesn t read my java script file. Can you help me or is problem with my program or computer.

my file:

html:

Hello poppers

<div class="countdown-container"> <div class="countwdown-el days-c" > <p class="big-text" id="days">0</p> <span>days</span> </div> <div class="countwdown-el hours-c" > <p class="big-text" id="hours">0</p> <span>hours</span> </div> <div class="countwdown-el min-c" > <p class="big-text" id="mins">0</p> <span>mins</span> </div> <div class="countwdown-el seconds-c" > <p class="big-text" id="seconds">0</p> <span>seconds</span>

Countdown timer >

my script java script:

const daysEl = document.getElementById (‘days’);

const hoursEl = document.getElementById (‘hours’);

const minsEl = document.getElementById (‘mins’);

const secondsEl = document.getElementById (‘seconds’);

const newYears=‘1 Jan 2022’;

function countDown(){

const newYearsDate = new Date(newYears); const currentDate = new Date();

const totalSeconds = (newYearsDate-currentDate) / 1000;

const days = Math.floor(seconds / 3600 / 24);

const hours = Math.floor(totalSeconds / 3600) % 24 ;

const mins = Math.floor(totalSeconds / 60) % 60;

const seconds = Math.floor(totalSeconds) % 60;

daysEl.innerHTML = days;

hoursEl.innerHTML =hours;

minsEl.innerHTML = mins;

secondsEl.innerHTML = seconds;

}