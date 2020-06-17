My first rendezvous with PHP CURL

I am new to PHP CURL.
I have encountered a situation where I am stuck with preg_match_all

I am trying to pull some data and the code which is repetitive has this structure:

/*
<div class="quoteText">
      “I'm selfish, impatient and a little insecure. I make mistakes, I am out of control and at times hard to handle. But if you can't handle me at my worst, then you sure as hell don't deserve me at my best.”
  <br>  ―
  <span class="authorOrTitle">
    Marilyn Monroe
  </span>
</div>
*/

My first question is regarding preg_match_all, but the next few questions will be directly associated with CURL.

Question:

preg_match_all(
	"!!",$result,$matches
);

I am stuck here:
"!!" → How to write such code?

Can you explain what you are trying to achieve?

preg_match_all matches all instances of the pattern (argument1), in the string passed (argument2), and puts them into an array (argument3).
To help with the pattern, you need to say what you are trying to match.
Here is an example:

$string = 'I/'m selfish, impatient and a little insecure. I make mistakes...';
$pattern = '/[i am]/';
preg_match_all($pattern , $string , $matches);

The above will match all instances in the string that say “i am”.
This isn’t a very practical example, but it’s a start.
You can match a variety of different things with preg_match functions.
I’d suggest you do some reading about regex in php.