My date is sorting, but every date that I am sorting is showing in each row

I have the following code, but when I sort it sort all date of each row, then it shows all of them in each row.

How can I fix it to only show that row date. in it own row.

<?php $res = $pdo->query("SELECT created_at FROM cmc_my_munte ORDER BY created_at DESC "); $today = new DateTime('now'); foreach ($res as $row) { $dt = new DateTime($row['created_at']); $diff = $dt->diff($today)->format("%y years -- %m months -- %d days"); echo "{$row['created_at']} | $diff <br>"; } ?> ![Screenshot_16|169x499](upload://u7HVA9oPjz8C3N8JCgHbkrvueeN.png)