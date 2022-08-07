My date is sorting, but every date that I am sorting is showing in each row

PHP
#1

I have the following code, but when I sort it sort all date of each row, then it shows all of them in each row.
How can I fix it to only show that row date. in it own row.

<?php
				$res = $pdo->query("SELECT created_at FROM cmc_my_munte ORDER BY created_at DESC ");
				$today = new DateTime('now');
			  
					foreach ($res as $row)  
						{
							$dt = new DateTime($row['created_at']);
							$diff = $dt->diff($today)->format("%y years -- %m months -- %d days");
							echo "{$row['created_at']} | $diff <br>";
						}
          ?>
![Screenshot_16|169x499](upload://u7HVA9oPjz8C3N8JCgHbkrvueeN.png)