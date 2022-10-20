My boss want me to do SEO optimization to this website

Marketing
,
#1

Hi everyone, I am a newbie from both SEO and Sitepoint. Currently, I am doing some SEO on-page to a website. I hope you guys can check this out and give me some advice to do SEO better :slight_smile:
Have a good day!

#2

Hello @hoanglhoneadx we don’t need to know the website. It just looks like spam.

I suggest you browse the posts in the #marketing forum for tips. Then if you have any specific questions ask again. I am closing this topic so it doesn’t generate more spam.

1 Like
#3