My boss want me to do SEO optimization to this website

Hi everyone, I am a newbie from both SEO and Sitepoint. Currently, I am doing some SEO on-page to a website. I hope you guys can check this out and give me some advice to do SEO better
Have a good day!
Hi everyone, I am a newbie from both SEO and Sitepoint. Currently, I am doing some SEO on-page to a website. I hope you guys can check this out and give me some advice to do SEO better
Hello @hoanglhoneadx we don’t need to know the website. It just looks like spam.
I suggest you browse the posts in the #marketing forum for tips. Then if you have any specific questions ask again. I am closing this topic so it doesn’t generate more spam.
1 Like