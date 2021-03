Odd, when i look at your codepen, and break inside the mutator callback, record.nextSibling is defined as a text node, and record.nextSibling would have a nextElementSibling that is the next li in the list… so… your codepen is telling me that let element = record.nextSibling should work… might want to doublecheck the result you got in post #6…

Alternatively, queryselectorall, walk the entire list and just replace all the classNames with a brand new numbering and call it good.