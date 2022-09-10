Multiple PHP sessions, how they work and how can I avoid them

OK, first let me clarify -

I know sessions should have a logout option, I can set an expiry time and they expire when a browser is closed, but I want to be sure I am catering for the probably unreasonable supposition that a user could be stupid!

How will multiple sessions interact if say -

The user forgets he is logged in and logs in again in a different tab without closing browser

The user shares his PC / Laptop, leaves it logged in and another user, in logs in with different credentials in a new tab

A user logs in twice on 2 different browsers

The local machine has 2 (say) Windows users and a the user is switched while the previous browser is not closed

Basically multiple logins to the PHP /MySQL system with same or different credentials from the same machine.

Again to be clear, I do not want to design for allowing and managing multiple sessions, I just want to avoid them and therefore avoid any problems if it should occur.

The reason I am prompted to ask is that I tried a secure login script I found online and if a user was left logged in and a new user registered on the same machine, then when the new user clicked on the email verification link they were taken to the previous users session and had access to their information - I have cured this by forcing a session_destroy before a new user registers.

Any info, suggestions greatly appreciated, as I say I don’t want a multi session system, but I want to know what conflicts could arise If the situation arises unexpectedly, since any automatic actions PHP takes will either save me time or increase the security risks.

Cheers !