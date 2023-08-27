Multipe actions with one submit button in php html form

I have one php html form. Form is working fine but i have one issue on this line and flow of form

After entering value when i submit my form, my form open invoice.php in new tab which is absolutely fine. But the problem which I am facing is that form tab do not gave successful message by opening link. (In simple I am looking for to actions with my form with one submit button) First it should open invoice.php in new tab which its doing and 2nd is that form orignal tab should go to home page or successful after submitting data. here is my form code

<html> <body> <form method="POST" action="invoice.php" target="_blank"> <label>Name</label><input type = "text" name = "name1" > <label>Age</label><input type = "text" name = "age" > <label>Gender</label><input type = "text" name = "gender" > <label>Height</label><input type = "text" name = "height" > <label>Education</label><input type = "text" name = "edu" > <input type="submit" name="submit" id="submit" value="Submit" class="btn btn-success submit_btn invoice-save-btm" > </form></body> </html>~~~