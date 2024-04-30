Multilingual website and search ranking

For years I haven’t been working on a multilingual website. Nowadays what is the most effective way to get a good ranking in Google for such website? It will be aimed at Spanish and English professionals in the dental area and will have a unique domain name.
Should I make a different sitemap per language? Anything else I should be taking care of?
