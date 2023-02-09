Msmtp works from centOS command line but not from PHP

I hope someone has run into this before. My php function is;

function msmtp($To, $Subject, $Body, $Headers, $Account) { $Email = "To: $To

Subject: $Subject

$Headers



$Body

"; exec("echo '$Email' | /usr/bin/msmtp -t -a $Account $To"); }

this is the function call:

msmtp($mailTo, $mailSubject, stripslashes($mailBody), $mailHeader, “information”);

$Email has the correct information. When echo’d into the msmtp program it’s like entering a black hole. I can’t find any logs that tell me what’s going on. from the command line, no problem. it works and updates the log in /var/log. /etc/msmtprc has the right mods, 600.

I wish I could find some way to see what’s going on with this. I add a -v option to msmtp but it doesn’t make it to stdout.

Any help would be appreciated.