MS SQL Query help for new coder. Nested query help

I am trying to create a query for running on Microsoft Server SQL and I’m not really sure how to do it, as I think it requires nesting 1 or more queries within a query. I’m quite new to SQL and would appreciate any assistance that could be provided.

I have 3 tables:

Report table - this consists of transactions, and 1 or more transactions may link to the same report ID.

Transactions table - this consists of disbursements, and 1 or more disbursements may link to the same transaction ID.

Disbursements include an Amount column and a Status column, in addition to a disbursements ID.

I can’t quite figure out how I can tally up all the Amount column within for all disbursements that relate to a report id (joining the disbursements to transactions, and transactions to reports) and with the following conditions:

-disbursement status is “Submitted”

-transaction status is “Accepted”

If anyone could help me with this, it would be greatly appreciated.

I would like the query to show each Report ID once, and show the total Amount of disbursements.